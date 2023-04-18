Water keeps rising in Lake Talon, flood warning remains

Waters continue to rise in Lake Talon, so much so a flood warning is in effect for the Lake Talon and Mattawa River sub watersheds. The flood warning also continues for creeks within the City of North Bay’s urban areas.

So warned the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) in a release it issued earlier today. The warning added that a flood watch remains in effect for all other areas of the North Bay-Mattawa watershed.

“The potential for localized flooding exists, especially in low lying areas, as the snowmelt progresses, and rainfall occurs,” the NBMCA explained.

“Very warm temperatures over the past week triggered significant snowmelt that continues to effect local watercourses,” said Angela Mills, NBMCA Duty Officer. “Water levels in Lake Talon and watercourses in the Mattawa River watershed have risen in the last few days. Urban creeks in the City of North Bay remain high and in some parts are near top of bank.”

Water levels are near normal for this time of year, and shoreline flooding is not expected at this time, the release explained.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry operates several dams within the Mattawa River watershed. The outlet of Lake Talon is one of those dams and is currently above maximum water levels.

Lake Talon water level increased by 115 cm since April 10, the NBMCA reported.

Boom Creek, Amable du Fond River, Chant Plein Lake and Smith Lake, all of which lie in the Mattawa River watershed, are very high.

“Mattawa River water level at Hurdman Dam is 67 cm higher than it was on April 10,” the NBMCA detailed.

“Residents, especially those in low lying areas, are encouraged to monitor the conditions as they develop, and prepare accordingly. Shorelines of creeks and rivers will be very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard. The public is encouraged to keep children and pets away from watercourses and off waterbodies,” said Chitra Gowda, NBMCA CAO.

To keep up on releases regarding flood warnings and watches, visit the NBMCA’s website at www.nbmca.ca.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca