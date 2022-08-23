Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies: Global Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes water infrastructure repair technologies used in global drinking water distribution and wastewater collection (e.

g., sewer, stormwater) piped infrastructure systems. Components of these piped systems include water distribution and wastewater collection pipes, along with the connectors, fittings, flanges, couplings, valves and adaptors connected to these pipes. The types of WIRT included in this report include assessment, spot repair, rehabilitation and replacement technologies.



This report does not include products, services or technology directly associated with water-processing or water-collection facilities; above ground, open-air water conveyance systems (e.g., aqueducts, ditches, culverts); water storage units (e.g., tanks); or pumps.



The report will have detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that would help market growth.



The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on water infrastructure repair technology market at the global level. The section will include COVID-19 disruptions on demand and supply of technologies used for water infrastructure rehabilitation.



A separate section on the Russia-Ukraine war provides detailed analysis of the impact the war on water infrastructure repair technology market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ million), considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts from 2022 to 2027.Regional-level market size, with respect to category, application and system type, will also be provided.



The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are considered while estimating the market size.



With the dramatic temperature increases and climate change over the past years, water consumption has risen dramatically across the globe.Despite being a critical asset, water is undervalued across many parts of the world, and its use is largely unsustainable.



The rise in water demand coupled with limited supply and uneven distribution are leading to water stress across the various region around the globe.



According to a recent study from International Water Association (IWA), about REDACTED cubic meters of water is lost per day globally or REDACTED cubic meters per year in water distribution systems on the way to consumers. Such losses are called non-revenue water or NRW and are equivalent to approximately $REDACTED per year as the average water cost.



Water losses are often caused by inadequate maintenance of the distribution network.With a 75- to 100-year lifespan, much of America’s underground pipes are due for replacement.



Based on an analysis by the American Water Works Association, approximately one-third of water mains nationwide will require replacement by 2040.As an indication of mounting needs, water mains currently experience an estimated 240,000 breaks annually.



Similarly, in many European countries, the infrastructure has come to an end of its lifespan, causing numerous water breaks and leaks. For this reason, timely pipeline rehabilitation and replacement are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of the entire water supply network.



In 2021, the global market for water infrastructure repair technology (WIRT) was valued at $REDACTED, and it is expected to reach $REDACTED by 2027. Growth over the five-year period represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027.



There are several other factors driving growth within the global water infrastructure repair technology market. Some of them include population increases; newly built water distribution and wastewater collection systems; diminishing water supplies; new and improved technologies; increased interests in sustainability; and numerous other economic, political, social, demographic and technological factors.



Population Growth



According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), the global population was REDACTED in 2011, and it stood at REDACTED in 2021.The population is expected to grow to around REDACTED in 2030, REDACTED in 2050, and REDACTED in 2100.



Larger populations present an increased need for water delivery and add pressure on the already taxed infrastructure systems, thereby spurring growth in the WIRT market.

