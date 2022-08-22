Water fight: Sask. government accuses federal employees of trespassing for water tests

Jeremy Cockrill, right, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency, posted a letter to his federal counterpart looking for 'clarification' and 'explanation' regarding federal workers on private land in the province. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Saskatchewan government is accusing federal government employees of trespassing when taking water samples in Saskatchewan. The allegation prompted a public letter from Saskatchewan's minister responsible for water security to his counterpart in Ottawa.

On Saturday, Saskatchewan's cabinet approved an order in council tweaking the province's trespassing laws, the Trespass to Property Act 2022, "to add a new section regarding the Act and state that 'person' includes the Crown in right of Canada."

On Sunday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted, "We are demanding an explanation from federal Minister Guilbeault on why his department is trespassing on private land without the owners' permission to take water samples from dugouts."

Saskatchewan's Minister Responsible for Water Security Jeremy Cockrill posted a letter to social media addressed to federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.

Cockrill said producers in Pense, Mossbank and Pilot Butte contacted the province with "serious concerns" about federal government employees testing water sources on their land without permission.

According to Cockrill, the producers were told the water in their dugouts was being tested for nitrate and pesticide levels.

Cockrill said the employees were trespassing because the land the dugouts are on is private and they did not receive permission.

He said water quality management fell under provincial jurisdiction.

According to the Canada Water Act, inspectors are able to enter anywhere except a dwelling under certain conditions. The federal government did not provide a response to CBC's request to explain if the act applies in the case the Saskatchewan government has complained about.

The former president of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association Levi Wood posted a photo on Twitter on Friday of two people outside a Government of Canada vehicle.

"Anyone else see a Government of Canada SUV taking water samples from your dugouts? They said they were 'checking for pesticides,'" wrote Wood, who is from Pense.

CBC reached out to Wood for comment but has not received a response.

The order in council changing Saskatchewan's Trespass to Property Act 2022 to designate the Crown as a "person" under the act came the day after Wood's post.

CBC also reached out to Minister Guilbeault and Environment and Climate Change Canada and has not received a response.

In his letter, Cockrill said the federal government was trespassing and did not have the right to test on "private lands."

Cockrill said the federal government was involved in "covert testing," had "created fear and disruption to our citizens" and was "displaying a disappointing act of bad faith."

"These actions call into question the federal government's motivations when it comes to water management in Canada," Cockrill wrote.

He said those employees also violated Saskatchewan's trespassing laws.

"I am advising all federal employees should immediately cease and desist any further surreptitious entry on private lands."

Cockrill also called for testing activities to stop "where samples are inappropriately acquired."

He also said anyone illegally on land in the province could be fined $25,000 and up to six months in jail.