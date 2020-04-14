Water in estuaries along NSW coast has warmed by more than 2C, study finds

Water in estuaries along 1,100km of Australia’s south-east coast warmed by more than 2C between 2007 and 2019, a new study finds.

The rapid change could have negative effects on fisheries and aquaculture, as well as impact coastal vegetation such as mangroves, scientists behind the study said.

Scientists analysed 6,200 measurements from 166 estuaries along 1,100km of the New South Wales coastline. All the estuaries were acidifying.

The study used data collected by field staff from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment and covered five different types of estuaries – rivers, creeks, lakes and two kinds of lagoons.

Lagoons warmed 3.65C over the 12 years and rivers warmed 2.79C, the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found.

The warming in estuaries was occurring at a much faster rate than the average warming in the atmosphere or in the oceans – demonstrating that impacts of warming were not uniform and some habitats could see more rapid change.

The study said: “Our results highlight that air or ocean temperatures alone cannot be relied upon to estimate climate change in estuaries; rather, individual traits of any estuary need to be considered in the context of regional climate trends.”

The study did not try to directly link the warming in estuaries to climate change but the authors noted that temperatures in estuaries had risen against a backdrop of Australia’s changing climate.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, NSW has not had a year where temperatures were below average since 1997. The two hottest years on record were 2019 followed by 2018.

Dr Elliot Scanes, a marine biologist at the University of Sydney and lead author of the study, told Guardian Australia that he was confident that global heating was partly to blame for the rising temperatures.

He said the data showed that “climate change has arrived in Australia; it is not a projection based on modelling, but empirical data from more than a decade of investigation”.

He said: “These sorts of affects have been anticipated, but maybe not at this rate. We have known that climate change will manifest in estuaries in some capacity.

“This sort of rapid change could have negative effects for fisheries, but it’s going to be species specific.”

As well as rising air temperatures, a reduction in rainfall over the 12 years was also likely to have cut streamflow which meant the estuaries were shallower and more prone to heating.

Prof Pauline Ross, of the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences and a co-author of the study, said estuaries provided “immense ecological and economic value”.

“The rates of change observed in the study may also jeopardise the viability of coastal vegetation such as mangroves and saltmarsh in the coming decades and reduce their capacity to mitigate storm damage and sea level rise.”

Dr Ben Henley, a climate scientist at Monash University who was not involved in the study, said: “This is an interesting study and a very useful dataset but I would caution against extrapolating long-term trends or attributing climate change from a 6 to 12 year record. Ongoing monitoring will be important to confirm the trends in these observations.”

The study also found that estuaries were acidifying with an average drop in pH of 0.5 between 2013 and 2019.

The causes for this drop, said Scanes, were harder to understand but could be down to higher CO2 in the atmosphere and the lower rainfall reducing the exchange of waters between the oceans and estuaries, causing minerals to build up.

Estuaries in eastern Australia tended to be shallower, but shared characteristics with many other regions of the world that were also experiencing warming and drying climates, the study said.

Prof Perran Cook, of Monash University and an expert in estuaries and changes in coastal environments, said warming temperatures in estuaries would tend to lower oxygen levels in the water, increasing the risk of fish kills.

But he cautioned that the study covered a relatively short time period. Australia’s climate was already variable and he questioned whether that 2C warming trend over just 12 years would continue.

“That’s saying that estuaries would be 6C warmer (in 20 years’ time) and I find that hard to believe,” he said.