What are water cremations? UK funerals attempt to be more eco-conscious

The Co-op plans to introduce ‘water cremations’ to the UK later this year (Co-op Funeralcare)

The Co-operative Funeralcare has revealed its plans to offer customers a new form of burial that is more sustainable compared to traditional methods. This eco-conscious form of burial is called water cremation or resomation.

The provider has shared that it will be working with sustainability experts and academics.

As the Co-op remains the UK’s largest funeral provider, with morw than 93,000 funerals a year, their announcement has reached a wide audience, leading many to wonder what exactly water cremations are and why they are better for the environment.

If you’ve found yourself wanting to learn more about resomation, here is everything we know.

What are water cremations?

Water cremations, also known as resomation, biocremation, hydrocremation, alkaline hydrolysis, or more horrendously ‘boil in the bag’, see the deceased being put in a biodegradable pouch.

The pouch is then placed in a container filled with pressurised water and a small amount of potassium hydroxide.

The liquid works to quickly convert tissue and cells into a watery solution in about four hours, leaving soft bones, dental fillings, prosthetics, and implants in a sterile fluid behind. These remanents are then dried and reduced to a white powder that the deceased’s relatives can take home in an urn.

Water cremations are becoming increasingly popular in the US, Canada, and South Africa, but it is a novel idea for families in the UK.

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, for instance, was resomated for his funeral after passing away in 2021.

Why are water cremations more sustainable?

Studies show that water cremations are more eco-friendly as they don’t release toxic gases, pollute the air, or produce fluids that are bad for the environment.

Traditional cremation, which sees the deceased burned to ashes, releases carbon dioxide alongside potentially toxic gasses. And burials can lead to groundwater being contaminated.

Biocremations also don’t take up any space or require a coffin that will take nature years to decompose.

When will the Co-op start offering water cremations?

The Co-op will start running a pilot across some of its locations. These locations will be revealed later this year. Later, they will expand the service to all of their Co-op branches.

Meanwhile, they have updated the Government on their plans. While water cremations are not illegal, they will have to show that they comply with the necessary health, safety, and environmental regulations.

The managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, Gill Stewart, said introducing “innovative and sustainable options” for clients is “an absolute priority”.

“Up until now, choice has been limited to burial or cremation. We’ve seen from the rapid uptake of newer funeral options, such as direct cremation, that when choice in the funeral market is broadened, this is only a positive thing both for the bereaved and for those planning ahead for their own farewell,” she explained.