Water cremation is the latest funeral trend – but how much does it cost?

For grieving families, tradition is often a source of comfort during a difficult time. But the funeral industry is not standing still.

After appearing in the late 19th-century, cremations have long been more popular than burials but are now under threat from resomation or “water cremations” – which undertakers claim is a more environmentally friendly way to pass on to the next world.

Co-op Funeralcare will be the first provider to offer the service in the UK when it launches later this year. It is already legal in Canada and South Africa, where Archbishop Desmond Tutu chose water cremation for his funeral arrangements in 2021.

Here, we explain what the process involves, how much it costs and why someone might choose it over a regular cremation.

What is a water cremation and how does it work?

The formal name for this process is “resomation”, also known as alkaline hydrolysis. It speeds up the natural process associated with burial.

The deceased is enclosed in a biodegradable pouch and placed in a container filled with pressurised water as well as a small amount of potassium hydroxide.

The process of resomation takes approximately four hours. A regular cremation takes between one and three hours.

At the end of the water cremation cycle, the soft bones which are left are dried, then reduced to a white powder, similar to ash. The remains are then returned to relatives in an urn.

It is understood that the Church of England discussed resomation at a Synod earlier this year, and is exploring ways of providing “appropriate liturgy and support” where these types of funeral take place.

Is it really environmentally friendly?

Some providers claim that water cremation is more environmentally friendly than traditional methods, because it does not release air pollutants.

But this has not been fully validated yet, and the Co-op has said that it will be working with academic experts to further understand its environmental impact.

The British company Resomation, which will supply the equipment to the Co-op, says the process produces a third less greenhouse gas than a flame cremation and uses less than one-fifth of the energy required.

Critics of flame cremation argue that levels of mercury from dental amalgam can be emitted and absorbed by plant-life and eaten by small fish.

How much do water cremations cost?

The Co-op says it expects costs to be similar to a regular cremation, but final numbers will be confirmed later this year when the service officially launches.

At the moment, the Co-op offers direct cremation and direct burial services which are unattended from £1,195, but costs vary depending on location, third-party fees and the type of plan chosen.

