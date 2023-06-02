Water concerns prompt new limits on growth in Arizona

The Central Arizona Project Canal runs beside a community in the suburbs of North Phoenix. Development projects envisioning thousands of new homes around Phoenix are in question because of a lack of water. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona’s governor on Thursday announced plans to limit new construction in parts of the Phoenix area after a state analysis found there wasn't enough groundwater to support all the growth that had been planned.

The announcement by Gov. Katie Hobbs represents a major shift for one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country and is expected to hinder development in suburbs that have been springing up in the desert around Phoenix.

State officials analyzed groundwater in the Phoenix area and determined that the area’s groundwater wasn't sufficient to supply all the projected water needs over the next 100 years. As a result, Arizona water regulators plan to stop issuing approvals for new developments in areas that depend entirely on groundwater pumping.

The governor announced the results of the study by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, which found that over the next century, the Phoenix area would have some “unmet demand” for groundwater supplies.

“The results of this study show that we need to take action once again,” Hobbs said at a news conference. “If we do nothing, we could face a 4% shortfall in groundwater supplies over the next 100 years.”

The announcement comes as Arizona also deals with cuts in water supplies from the Colorado River, which is overallocated and has been sapped by more than two decades of drought worsened by climate change.

Phoenix and surrounding cities rely on a mix of water supplies, including water from the Colorado River, the Salt and Verde rivers and water pumped from wells. In recent years, cities in outlying areas, such as Queen Creek and Buckeye, have rapidly grown while depending largely on groundwater.

“We have to close this gap and find efficiencies for our water use, manage our aquifers wisely and increase our utilization of renewable supplies,” Hobbs said, referring to water imported from the Colorado River or other sources.

Groundwater is regulated around Phoenix, Tucson and other cities under Arizona’s 1980 groundwater management law, which requires developers to obtain water-supply approvals showing long-term water availability.

Hobbs said the state would “pause approvals of new assured water supply determinations that rely on pumping groundwater, ensuring that we don't add to any future deficit."

Hobbs emphasized the new limits would not affect industrial development or construction of projects that had already been granted certificates by the Department of Water Resources. She said there were about 80,000 residential lots where construction had yet to begin.

"This pause will not affect growth within any of our major cities, where robust water portfolios have been proven to cover current and future demands," Hobbs said.

Hobbs, a Democrat who took office in January, has said she hopes to improve management of groundwater and recently created a council to consider reforms. She also recently released the results of a state analysis that showed insufficient groundwater to support planned growth in the Hassayampa area west of Phoenix, where large developments have been proposed depending primarily on groundwater.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.