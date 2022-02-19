Water companies should ensure one stretch of a river in their area is safe to swim in, MPs say

Swimming in Llyn Mymbyr in the shadow of Snowdon and Snowdonia in North Wales - Getty

The Government and water companies must ensure that more stretches of rivers are regularly tested to ensure they are safe enough to swim in, MPs have said.

More than 80 per cent of people expect to be able to safely swim in a local river, new polling for the Telegraph has found, despite Government officials insisting they are not intended for human use.

Swimmers are falling ill in water they assume to be clean, making it “critically important” to monitor popular areas for human safety, Philip Dunne, the Conservative chair of Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee, told the Telegraph.

His views are backed by 76 per cent of people in England polled for the Telegraph by Opinium as part of its Clean Rivers Campaign, who said they would expect the Government to issue warnings about rivers if they were deemed unsafe to swim in.

The EAC has called on the Government to support monitoring on at least one stretch of river in each water company area by 2025.

By designating a stretch of a river as “bathing water”, the environment ministry will commit to monitoring it throughout the summer months for dangerous levels of bacteria, which can be caused by sewage or agricultural runoff.

Adults and children play in the River Thames near Oxford - Alamy

A recent report from the committee said England’s rivers are contaminated with a “chemical cocktail” of sewage, slurry and plastic.

Fewer than one in five people believe England’s rivers are safe to swim in, but 83 per cent of respondents say at least some should be clean enough. Nearly one-third say all rivers in England should be fit for people to swim in.

More than one-third also say they have seen visible pollution, such as plastic or chemicals, in England’s rivers, and around a quarter have noticed a reduction in fish and wildlife.

Only one inland site in England has bathing water status, at the River Wharfe in Ilkley, which was rated poor in the first tests on the site earlier this year. That compares to 32 in Germany, 76 in Poland and 420 in France.

Story continues

The Environment Agency has insisted that rivers are not intended for people to swim in, but water minister Rebecca Pow told the Telegraph this week that people should “absolutely” be able to.

Around a dozen sites are now hoping to gain the status in coming months, including an application by Port Meadow on the River Thames at Oxford which is now being considered by the environment ministry.

Some want the Government to go even further, with the Wildlife and Countryside Link saying they should consider designating a minimum of two inland bathing waters every year.

The push reflects a rise in the popularity of outdoor swimming in recent years, with Outdoor Swimmer reporting as much as a threefold rise in participation between 2019 and 2021.

That has coincided with growing concern over the frequent dumping of sewage into England’s rivers by water companies, which has left outdoor swimmers at risk of illness.

Agricultural runoff can also cause explosions in the growth of algae, which can be toxic to dogs, as well as harmful to people.

MPs heard evidence from the Rivers Trust that the designation of stretches of rivers as bathing waters “could drive action to clean up pollution from all sources, including water company assets, private sewerage, agriculture, road run-off and minewater”.

Citizen scientists who have been testing the water at popular bathing spots have found levels of bacteria that were far higher than acceptable limits for human contact.

The Oxford Rivers Project found bacteria levels were on average twice the recommended safety threshold during the wet summer months of May and June, which put swimmers at risk of illness, at sites it tested near Port Meadow. It found the source of the bacteria was treated and untreated sewage entering the river.

Swimming in the River Lea in East London - Andrew Crowley

“We hear of too many instances where river users have fallen ill after swimming in rivers they assumed were safe,” said Philip Dunne.

“Having more rivers in England of bathing quality status can help this: it requires robust monitoring of bacterial levels and as a result, data is made available for river users to make an informed and timely judgement on whether they wish to go in the water.”

“Making rivers safe for recreational enjoyment, and improving the health of river ecosystems, is critically important.”

“I am encouraged that water companies themselves are starting to identify stretches of rivers where they would like to declare bathing water status, such as Severn Trent on the River Leam and River Teme, and Thames Water on the River Thames in Oxford.”

Ms Pow told the Telegraph she expected to see a lot more rivers gaining bathing water status in coming months.

“I've made a real proviso in encouraging it, in terms of highlighting to local authorities that they can apply,” she said. “A lot of citizen groups are latching on to this now because they know it is a way they can get a special focus on their stretch of rivers to get it cleaned up.”