Water companies should ensure one stretch of a river in their area is safe to swim in, MPs say

Patrick Sawer
·4 min read
Swimming in Llyn Mymbyr in the shadow of Snowdon and Snowdonia in North Wales - Getty
Swimming in Llyn Mymbyr in the shadow of Snowdon and Snowdonia in North Wales - Getty

The Government and water companies must ensure that more stretches of rivers are regularly tested to ensure they are safe enough to swim in, MPs have said.

More than 80 per cent of people expect to be able to safely swim in a local river, new polling for the Telegraph has found, despite Government officials insisting they are not intended for human use.

Swimmers are falling ill in water they assume to be clean, making it “critically important” to monitor popular areas for human safety, Philip Dunne, the Conservative chair of Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee, told the Telegraph.

His views are backed by 76 per cent of people in England polled for the Telegraph by Opinium as part of its Clean Rivers Campaign, who said they would expect the Government to issue warnings about rivers if they were deemed unsafe to swim in.

The EAC has called on the Government to support monitoring on at least one stretch of river in each water company area by 2025.

By designating a stretch of a river as “bathing water”, the environment ministry will commit to monitoring it throughout the summer months for dangerous levels of bacteria, which can be caused by sewage or agricultural runoff.

Adults and children play in the River Thames near Oxford - Alamy
Adults and children play in the River Thames near Oxford - Alamy

A recent report from the committee said England’s rivers are contaminated with a “chemical cocktail” of sewage, slurry and plastic.

Fewer than one in five people believe England’s rivers are safe to swim in, but 83 per cent of respondents say at least some should be clean enough. Nearly one-third say all rivers in England should be fit for people to swim in.

More than one-third also say they have seen visible pollution, such as plastic or chemicals, in England’s rivers, and around a quarter have noticed a reduction in fish and wildlife.

Only one inland site in England has bathing water status, at the River Wharfe in Ilkley, which was rated poor in the first tests on the site earlier this year. That compares to 32 in Germany, 76 in Poland and 420 in France.

The Environment Agency has insisted that rivers are not intended for people to swim in, but water minister Rebecca Pow told the Telegraph this week that people should “absolutely” be able to.

Around a dozen sites are now hoping to gain the status in coming months, including an application by Port Meadow on the River Thames at Oxford which is now being considered by the environment ministry.

Some want the Government to go even further, with the Wildlife and Countryside Link saying they should consider designating a minimum of two inland bathing waters every year.

The push reflects a rise in the popularity of outdoor swimming in recent years, with Outdoor Swimmer reporting as much as a threefold rise in participation between 2019 and 2021.

That has coincided with growing concern over the frequent dumping of sewage into England’s rivers by water companies, which has left outdoor swimmers at risk of illness.

Agricultural runoff can also cause explosions in the growth of algae, which can be toxic to dogs, as well as harmful to people.

MPs heard evidence from the Rivers Trust that the designation of stretches of rivers as bathing waters “could drive action to clean up pollution from all sources, including water company assets, private sewerage, agriculture, road run-off and minewater”.

Citizen scientists who have been testing the water at popular bathing spots have found levels of bacteria that were far higher than acceptable limits for human contact.

The Oxford Rivers Project found bacteria levels were on average twice the recommended safety threshold during the wet summer months of May and June, which put swimmers at risk of illness, at sites it tested near Port Meadow. It found the source of the bacteria was treated and untreated sewage entering the river.

Swimming in the River Lea in East London - Andrew Crowley
Swimming in the River Lea in East London - Andrew Crowley

“We hear of too many instances where river users have fallen ill after swimming in rivers they assumed were safe,” said Philip Dunne.

“Having more rivers in England of bathing quality status can help this: it requires robust monitoring of bacterial levels and as a result, data is made available for river users to make an informed and timely judgement on whether they wish to go in the water.”

“Making rivers safe for recreational enjoyment, and improving the health of river ecosystems, is critically important.”

“I am encouraged that water companies themselves are starting to identify stretches of rivers where they would like to declare bathing water status, such as Severn Trent on the River Leam and River Teme, and Thames Water on the River Thames in Oxford.”

Ms Pow told the Telegraph she expected to see a lot more rivers gaining bathing water status in coming months.

“I've made a real proviso in encouraging it, in terms of highlighting to local authorities that they can apply,” she said. “A lot of citizen groups are latching on to this now because they know it is a way they can get a special focus on their stretch of rivers to get it cleaned up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • After struggling in two-man bobsled, Canada's Kripps sets his sights on four-man

    YANQING, China — Justin Kripps will get another chance to slay the Flying Snow Dragon. The Yanqing National Sliding Centre chewed up and spit out Canada's top bobsled pilot in Olympic two-man races. Kripps, an Olympic gold medallist in 2018, and brakeman Cam Stones finished 10th Tuesday. The duo didn't make up ground lost in their opening two heats the previous day. Chris Spring and Mike Evelyn were the top Canadians in seventh. Neither Canadian sled contended for a podium blanketed in German co

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Russian government defends 'harshness' from Kamila Valieva's coach

    “The harshness of a coach in high-level sport is key for their athletes to achieve victories,” said Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.