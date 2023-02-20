Water companies could face immediate fines for polluting rivers, lakes and the sea

Sarah Knapton
·3 min read
Thérèse Coffey is demanding to see action plans for stopping sewage leaks - Justin Tallis/AFP
Thérèse Coffey is demanding to see action plans for stopping sewage leaks - Justin Tallis/AFP

Water companies could face immediate fines for polluting rivers, lakes and the sea as Thérèse Coffey demanded to see their action plans for stopping sewage leaks.

The Government is seeking to change how water companies are punished for illegally polluting waters, so they can be quickly fined up to £250 million rather than waiting for lengthy criminal prosecutions to conclude.

The Environment Secretary has demanded an assessment and action plan from every water and sewerage company in England, with suppliers told to prioritise fixing spills in bathing waters and nature sites.

Previously, Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer warned that bathers and other water users could become seriously ill by ingesting bacteria from human faeces.

Nasty symptoms

Ingesting coliforms from human waste can lead to nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea; and in the elderly or immune-compromised it can cause more serious infections in the lungs, skin, eyes, nervous system, kidneys or liver.

Miss Coffey said: “People are concerned about the impacts of sewage entering our rivers and seas and I am crystal clear that this is totally unacceptable.

“I am making sure that regulators have the powers they need to take action when companies don’t follow the rules, including higher penalties that are quicker and easier to enforce.

“I am now demanding every company to come back to me with a clear plan for what they are doing on every storm overflow, prioritising those near sites where people swim and our most precious habitats.”

As part of its Clean Rivers Campaign, The Telegraph is calling for action to stop water companies as well as industrial agriculture and urban waste producers from polluting England’s beauty spots.

Releasing raw sewage

An investigation by The Telegraph last year found that water companies were releasing raw sewage into rivers more than 1,000 times a day.

Effluent was discharged into rivers and coastal areas for more than 3.1 million hours on more than 400,000 occasions throughout 2020, according to data from the Environment Agency, and fines of more than £102 million were handed out in 2021.

For the past 10 weeks, residents in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, have complained that raw sewage, wet wipes, toilet roll and sanitary products have been flowing into two lakes used for water skiing and fishing.

Mark Barrow, a water pollution campaigner said:  “It's absolutely appalling. The stench is just vile.”

Pressure to produce plans

Water companies have been told they have just a few months to produce their plans.

A spokesman for Water UK, which represents the industry, said:  “Water companies wholeheartedly support the Government’s ambition and agree with the urgent need for action. The industry is already investing heavily to urgently tackle spills from storm overflows and increased monitoring is allowing them to target spending where it is needed most.

“The sector has also committed to spending a record £56 billion to replumb England in one of the largest infrastructure programmes ever.

“This includes removing every high-spilling overflow in England, and protecting areas used for bathing.”

Latest Stories

  • Rare cyclone with track the size of Canada just won't quit making news

    Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.

  • Body of hiker missing since January is found in California mountains as Julian Sands search relaunched

    Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area

  • ‘No way to charge this battery’: Tesla owner left stranded on Christmas Eve when his Model S died in the cold — here's why EVs can struggle when temperatures plunge

    The video went viral. EV owners take note.

  • A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?

    What to know about the site.

  • More rain, snow in forecast for Hawaii, most of country gets a weekend winter weather break

    More miserable weather is forecast for the Aloha State on Saturday, while most of the rest of the U.S. will get a break from winter weather

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Mighty low threatens power outages and heavy alpine snow in B.C.

    Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds

  • Significant snow, brutal Arctic freeze arriving soon on the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s.

  • As the Colorado River shrinks, federal officials consider overhauling Glen Canyon Dam

    The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.

  • Turkish teen filmed 'last moments' from quake-hit apartment

    Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.

  • Four-Foot Alligator Found in Brooklyn's Prospect Park

    A lethargic four-foot-long alligator was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday, February 19, local officials said.NYC Parks said maintenance staff spotted the alligator and alerted the park rangers who “snapped into action” to capture and transport the alligator.The animal was found “very lethargic and possibly cold shocked,” since it is native to warm climates, and was transported to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation, according to NYC Parks.“Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated,” NYC Parks said in a statement.Releasing animals into NYC parks is illegal, according to state law.“In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality,” NYC Parks said. Credit: NYC Parks via Storyful

  • Single-use face masks get new life thanks to Regina engineer

    A University of Regina professor who's spent decades researching how to recycle waste is turning her attention to single-use face masks. It's her way of tackling a seemingly insurmountable, global problem brought on by plastic personal protection equipment. "I grew up on a farm, so we're used to taking bail or twine and barbed wire to fix things," said Denise Stilling. "Re-purposing and re-using is part of my DNA as a Saskatchewan farm girl." Stilling, a mechanical engineering associate professo

  • High winds wreak havoc at Australia Sail GP

    STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."

  • Volunteer's death spurs warnings that B.C.'s avalanche conditions are 'unforgiving'

    VANCOUVER — The avalanche deaths of two skiers in British Columbia's central Interior this month have prompted an emotional plea about this season's dangerous conditions from the head of a volunteer search and rescue team. Rick White, the chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team in Williams Lake, announced Thursday that one of the people killed in a slide on Potato Peak on Feb. 11 southwest of Williams Lake was a member of his team. Calling the member's death "devastating," White's st

  • Storm Otto: Nearly 2,000 homes still without power as storm leaves UK and moves on to Scandinavia

    Electricity companies are hoping to have reconnected every home that lost power during Storm Otto on Friday by the end of the day., with about 2,000 in Aberdeenshire still without power. Meanwhile, the Met Office said the storm has "well and truly cleared" and that Otto, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved on to the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia. Gusts of 75mph to 80mph were recorded across parts of northern Scotland on Friday while trains and flights were cancelled and roads were blocked by overturned lorries in northern England.

  • Why is there red tide in Florida during the winter? Here’s what experts say

    Why is red tide still in Florida waters near Anna Maria Island beaches? Experts answer your questions about the toxic harmful algae bloom.

  • Electric vehicle numbers have 'exploded' but too few charging stations in Ontario, experts say

    As the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show makes its return to Toronto for the first time since 2020, industry experts say growing demand for electric vehicles is putting pressure on Ontario to expand its charging infrastructure. "We have to keep up with the EV sales [and] we have to keep up with the infrastructure," said Kevin Lisso, CEO and co-founder of EnerSavings, a Toronto-based green energy company that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by working with commercial, industrial and r

  • The $100 Billion Offshore Wind Industry Has a Whale Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- The offshore wind industry has a 40-ton problem on its hands. Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FraySince early December, close to two dozen large whales have washed up on or near beaches on the US Atlantic coast, and about

  • Mi'kmaw chiefs look for mediator help to solve wind energy conflict

    Five Mi'kmaw chiefs in southwestern Newfoundland are seeking Indigenous mediation to try and resolve conflicts that have arisen from the wind energy proposal for the Port au Port Peninsula. The five bands in southwestern Newfoundland, acting together as the Newfoundland Association of Rural Mi'kmaq Nations, or NARMN, also hope mediation might rebuild relationships within the communities that they say were damaged over the wind turbine project. Peggy White is chief of the Three Rivers Mi'kmaq Ban