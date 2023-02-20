Thérèse Coffey is demanding to see action plans for stopping sewage leaks - Justin Tallis/AFP

Water companies could face immediate fines for polluting rivers, lakes and the sea as Thérèse Coffey demanded to see their action plans for stopping sewage leaks.

The Government is seeking to change how water companies are punished for illegally polluting waters, so they can be quickly fined up to £250 million rather than waiting for lengthy criminal prosecutions to conclude.

The Environment Secretary has demanded an assessment and action plan from every water and sewerage company in England, with suppliers told to prioritise fixing spills in bathing waters and nature sites.

Previously, Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer warned that bathers and other water users could become seriously ill by ingesting bacteria from human faeces.

Nasty symptoms

Ingesting coliforms from human waste can lead to nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea; and in the elderly or immune-compromised it can cause more serious infections in the lungs, skin, eyes, nervous system, kidneys or liver.

Miss Coffey said: “People are concerned about the impacts of sewage entering our rivers and seas and I am crystal clear that this is totally unacceptable.

“I am making sure that regulators have the powers they need to take action when companies don’t follow the rules, including higher penalties that are quicker and easier to enforce.

“I am now demanding every company to come back to me with a clear plan for what they are doing on every storm overflow, prioritising those near sites where people swim and our most precious habitats.”

As part of its Clean Rivers Campaign, The Telegraph is calling for action to stop water companies as well as industrial agriculture and urban waste producers from polluting England’s beauty spots.

Releasing raw sewage

An investigation by The Telegraph last year found that water companies were releasing raw sewage into rivers more than 1,000 times a day.

Effluent was discharged into rivers and coastal areas for more than 3.1 million hours on more than 400,000 occasions throughout 2020, according to data from the Environment Agency, and fines of more than £102 million were handed out in 2021.

For the past 10 weeks, residents in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, have complained that raw sewage, wet wipes, toilet roll and sanitary products have been flowing into two lakes used for water skiing and fishing.

Mark Barrow, a water pollution campaigner said: “It's absolutely appalling. The stench is just vile.”

Pressure to produce plans

Water companies have been told they have just a few months to produce their plans.

A spokesman for Water UK, which represents the industry, said: “Water companies wholeheartedly support the Government’s ambition and agree with the urgent need for action. The industry is already investing heavily to urgently tackle spills from storm overflows and increased monitoring is allowing them to target spending where it is needed most.

“The sector has also committed to spending a record £56 billion to replumb England in one of the largest infrastructure programmes ever.

“This includes removing every high-spilling overflow in England, and protecting areas used for bathing.”