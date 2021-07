The Canadian Press

The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about