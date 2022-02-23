Eyes shift to a late-week heavy snow threat in southern Ontario

Embedded content: https://players.brightcove.net/1942203455001/B1CSR9sVf_default/index.html?videoId=6298506757001

While the week will start with a spring-like storm that threatens flooding rains in southern Ontario, winter looks to win out once again, with the next storm system bringing back snow into Friday. Computer models currently indicate that 5-10 cm is possible along the 401 corridor, with locally higher amounts for areas on the west end of Lake Ontario. This could spell travel troubles heading into the final weekend of February across the region. More on what we know so far and why this is an unusual storm set-up at this time in the season, below.

LATE WEEK: NEXT STORM THREATENS LATE SEASON SNOWFALL

Southern Ontario remains locked in an active storm track, with back-to-back systems leaving little time for any sort of clean-up or recovery.

This week starts with warming temperatures, heavy rain and the threat for periods of freezing rain, while the end of the week will wind up looking and feeling much more wintry as temperatures cool and widespread snow pushes in once again.

"This is an unusually cold system to watch for this late in the winter season," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Capture (95)

While we all know snow is very normal at the end of February, it is more typical to see messy systems that bring a combination of rain, ice and snow, due to the climbing daytime high temperatures. But unlike this next incoming system, well below normal temperatures will mean precipitation remains as all snow for much of southern Ontario.

The snow is set to arrive late Thursday night and Friday, with 5-10 cm expected along the 401 corridor. Forecasters are watching the potential for locally higher amounts up to 20 cm, especially for areas near the west end of Lake Ontario due to lake enhancement with a northeasterly wind.

Capture (94)

Conditions will remain cold into Saturday, with a quick period of snow and gusty winds bringing a few additional centimetres on Sunday.

Story continues

"We will stay fair and cold early next week as we make the transition from February to March, though with a warming trend for mid-week and the potential for a few days of above seasonal temperatures late next week and weekend," says Gillham.

The return to a more wintry pattern however, looks to resume during the second week of March, with an active storm track setting up over the region once again.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this late week snow threat in southern Ontario.