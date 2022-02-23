Eyes shift to a late-week heavy snow threat in southern Ontario

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Eyes shift to a late-week heavy snow threat in southern Ontario
Eyes shift to a late-week heavy snow threat in southern Ontario

Embedded content: https://players.brightcove.net/1942203455001/B1CSR9sVf_default/index.html?videoId=6298506757001

While the week will start with a spring-like storm that threatens flooding rains in southern Ontario, winter looks to win out once again, with the next storm system bringing back snow into Friday. Computer models currently indicate that 5-10 cm is possible along the 401 corridor, with locally higher amounts for areas on the west end of Lake Ontario. This could spell travel troubles heading into the final weekend of February across the region. More on what we know so far and why this is an unusual storm set-up at this time in the season, below.

LATE WEEK: NEXT STORM THREATENS LATE SEASON SNOWFALL

Southern Ontario remains locked in an active storm track, with back-to-back systems leaving little time for any sort of clean-up or recovery.

This week starts with warming temperatures, heavy rain and the threat for periods of freezing rain, while the end of the week will wind up looking and feeling much more wintry as temperatures cool and widespread snow pushes in once again.

"This is an unusually cold system to watch for this late in the winter season," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Capture (95)
Capture (95)

While we all know snow is very normal at the end of February, it is more typical to see messy systems that bring a combination of rain, ice and snow, due to the climbing daytime high temperatures. But unlike this next incoming system, well below normal temperatures will mean precipitation remains as all snow for much of southern Ontario.

The snow is set to arrive late Thursday night and Friday, with 5-10 cm expected along the 401 corridor. Forecasters are watching the potential for locally higher amounts up to 20 cm, especially for areas near the west end of Lake Ontario due to lake enhancement with a northeasterly wind.

Capture (94)
Capture (94)

Conditions will remain cold into Saturday, with a quick period of snow and gusty winds bringing a few additional centimetres on Sunday.

"We will stay fair and cold early next week as we make the transition from February to March, though with a warming trend for mid-week and the potential for a few days of above seasonal temperatures late next week and weekend," says Gillham.

The return to a more wintry pattern however, looks to resume during the second week of March, with an active storm track setting up over the region once again.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this late week snow threat in southern Ontario.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada commits troops, sanctions Russia as Kremlin orders troops into Ukraine

    OTTAWA — Canada announced plans Tuesday to deploy hundreds of additional troops to eastern Europe and impose new sanctions against Russia as Western democracies rushed to respond to the deployment of Russian forces into Ukraine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Russia’s actions during a late afternoon news conference in which he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having ordered an invasion of eastern Ukraine – and attacking democracy. “Russia’s flagrant disregard for the indep

  • Here's who Aaron Rodgers thanked, from Shailene Woodley to Randall Cobb, in ambiguous gratitude post

    Rodgers pours out gratitude, shakes up rumor mill in packed Instagram post.

  • Winter warnings cover Atlantic Canada with risk for heavy rain, ice and snow

    An approaching storm will bring heavy rain and snow to the Atlantic provinces this week. Temperatures will rise and fall sharply as the storm moves through.

  • Prepaid credit cards can help with impulsive or emotional spending: Experts

    TORONTO — Ellie Clin uses a Wealthsimple Cash prepaid Visa to pay for gifts, takeout, groceries, entertainment and other non-essential expenses and saves her bank’s Visa card for larger purchases and monthly bills. “I’ve never been good at formal budgeting with spreadsheets and receipts. When I was using my main bank account for personal and entertainment spending, I found there were some months where I’d go to pay my Visa bill and gulp because I knew I had overspent,” said Clin, a 35-year-old p

  • Phil Mickelson apologizes for 'reckless' Saudi league comments: 'I need to be held accountable'

    "It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words."

  • Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens after police incident sparks evacuation

    Ottawa police cleared the return of shoppers and staff to Ottawa's largest mall after the building was evacuated Tuesday, just hours after it was able to reopen following a three-week long occupation of the city's downtown core. The Ottawa Police Service tweeted and then deleted a statement just before 1 p.m. saying they were responding to a shoplifting call with a possible weapon and one person had been arrested. They later tweeted only that one person was in custody and that the "police operat

  • MJHL player under investigation for directing racist taunt at First Nation team

    A Dauphin player lifted his stick and hands before making what seemed to be a bow-and-arrow gesture toward the opponents from Waywayseecappo First Nation.

  • Burnt out Canadians planning splurge-worthy vacations, but still feel guilty taking a break to travel

    New data from Expedia’s “Vacation Deprivation” study shows that Canadians are burnt out and eagerly anticipating their next splurge-worthy vacation, but some still feel guilty about taking the time off.

  • Millennial Money: How one-income couples can remain equals

    Some couples mutually decide that they want to have a one-income household. But for others, the decision is made for them. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many in this situation, especially at its outset, when companies folded and jobs in hard-hit industries disappeared. And with schools and day cares closing so frequently, many couples may have felt it made sense to have a parent at home full time. Such an upheaval can leave you both feeling powerless. Before, you operated as equals. Now, one of

  • Emma Roberts channels Barbie in $278 gingham bikini during Costa Rican getaway

    The 31-year-old actress looked ready for summer in the ultimate gingham bikini.

  • Antonio Brown posts X-ray of injured ankle, calls out Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

    Antonio Brown wanted more targets with the Buccaneers.

  • Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

    MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. Both leaders signaled that an even bigger confrontation could lie ahead. Putin has yet to unleash the force of the 150,000 troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, while Biden held back on even tougher

  • 'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Wendy Williams Show” will end because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday. The new daytime show, crisply titled “Sherri,” will “inherit” the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams’ nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

  • Cruz Beckham's 'inappropriate' shirtless magazine cover sparks backlash: 'He was 16'

    David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son's first magazine cover is raising red flags online.

  • TDSB vows to boost education on Holocaust after students give Nazi salute in class

    TORONTO — Canada's largest public school board says it will provide more education on the Holocaust following a number of antisemitic incidents in schools, including one last week in which three middle-school students performed the Nazi salute in class. A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board says the students gave "the Heil Hitler salute" as a French teacher walked into a Grade 8 class at Valley Park Middle School on Thursday. Shari Schwartz-Maltz says the teacher is Jewish and the

  • Ontario to eliminate licence plate stickers, renewal fees: Ford

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the province is eliminating licence plate renewal fees and scrapping the requirement for a license plate sticker. Ford said drivers who have renewed their license within the past two years will receive a refund.

  • Van Jefferson gave his newborn son the perfect name after winning the Super Bowl

    Van Jefferson picked up another win just hours after a Super Bowl victory.

  • Donald Trump's DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit

    A lawyer for a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and then filed a defamation lawsuit against him said Tuesday she will not seek to depose Trump prior to trial because it would cause unnecessary delay, but added that a DNA sample was still being sought. Attorney Roberta Kaplan first made the revelation in Manhattan federal court during a pretrial hearing before explaining the decision to reporters outside the court as her client, E. Jean Carroll, stood by her side. A deposition, Kaplan said, would “inevitably result in an inordinate amount of delay.”

  • India police ratchet up pressure on top bourse NSE after yogi saga

    India's federal police have questioned the former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and her adviser as part of an investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at the country's biggest bourse, a police source said on Tuesday. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) police officials also visited market regulator SEBI's office to collect documents related to the case, the source told Reuters. The action is the latest sign the CBI is stepping up its investigation of a 2018 case involving allegations the NSE provided some high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

  • U.S. envoy Cohen discusses co-operation on Ukraine, convoy protest aftermath

    OTTAWA — Shortly before his president announced new sanctions against Russia, and a short walk from the aftermath of the antigovernment protests that paralyzed Ottawa and key border crossings, the American ambassador to Canada saw a connection. U.S. Ambassador David Cohen said Tuesday the evolving Russia-Ukraine crisis and the so-called trucker protests also share a common trait — both are examples of how Canada and the United States are determined to fight the threats of authoritarianism and ha