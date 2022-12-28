He was watching football on Christmas Eve, Florida cops say. His wife pulled out a gun

A man was shot on Christmas Eve in Bay County, in northwestern Florida, and the suspect is his wife, authorities say.

According to a Facebook post from the Panama City Police Department, officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a home located in the largest city between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the suspect called 911 saying that she had just shot her husband with a 9mm handgun at around 3:30 p.m. She said the firearm used was on the couch.

Officers encountered the husband with a gunshot wound to the face. He was able to speak to officers, relaying that he was “watching football” when his wife, Kristi Lee McCaffery, pulled the trigger.

The husband said “there was no incident or argument” that led up to the violence, the complaint read. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

McCaffery, 55, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Bay County court records show McCaffery remains in custody. Bond was set at $1 million and a no contact order approved by a judge.

The suspect “intended to cause the death of the victim that went beyond just thinking or talking about it,” said the arrest affidavit. “The act would have resulted in the death of the victim except the defendant failed to do so.”

