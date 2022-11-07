The Watcher renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Monster to continue as anthology series after Dahmer

Who is the Watcher in The Watcher? That question stands to be answered in the near future, as The Watcher season 2 is happening at Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Monday that the fact-based Ryan Murphy series — about a married couple (Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale) who receive threatening letters from an anonymous stalker after moving into a New Jersey mansion — will continue with season 2, while the creator's Monster will also forge on as an anthology series focusing on new subjects after Evan Peters' controversial portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer across season 1.

A press release indicated that future installments of Monster are set to follow "stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society," though specific identities weren't revealed.

The Watcher, DAHMER

Netflix (2) 'The Watcher' season 2 renewed at Netflix, while Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' will continue as an anthology series after 'Dahmer' season.

Both The Watcher and the Dahmer season of Monster quickly shot to the top of the Netflix viewership charts after their original runs, with the latter notching nearly 1 billion view hours since its debut — though Dahmer was met with harsh criticism from both viewers and families of the killer's victims for its treatment of the disturbing, real-life material.

Speaking at a press event last weekend, Watcher star Jennifer Coolidge teased that she'd like to see her character, a manipulative real estate agent named Karen, be "punished" for her actions in season 2, while Watts previously told EW she and her fellow cast members constantly speculated about the identity of the Watcher while filming the show, as, in keeping true to the events that the show is based on, the perpetrator is never fully revealed at the end of season 1.

"We were all constantly speculating and finger-pointing to each other, trying to see what stories lined up. That's fun, and it helps to our advantage as actors to keep up the mystery as we played it. Not knowing is the beauty of it, and it adds to the tension of how you play it," Watts said. "It wasn't spelled out to us, either, so our guessing was just as fun as yours!"

Story continues

Premiere dates for The Watcher season 2 and future episodes of Monster have yet to be announced.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: