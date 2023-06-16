He watched Terrance Gore & Jarrod Dyson. Now it’s his turn with the Kansas City Royals

Samad Taylor hit the road for the final stretch of his minor-league journey.

As he departed Omaha, Nebraska, he was a little over three hours away from achieving his lifelong dream. The destination didn’t seem real. In fact, he needed to share the news with those closest to him.

Taylor got his mom, dad and sister on the phone. Then he recited the words he’s always dreamed of saying.

He was headed to the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals.

“Ever since I got in the game, the only thing that was on my mind was to make the big leagues,” Taylor said.

The Royals promoted Taylor from Triple-A Omaha. He is slated to make his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

In a corresponding move, the Royals sent outfielder Nate Eaton to Triple-A Omaha.

Taylor, 24, is the latest minor-league player to join the Royals this week. The Royals also called up speedster Dairon Blanco on Monday.

Samad Taylor just got his first call to The Show



Go show KC all your swag, Samad #ChasingRoyalty pic.twitter.com/sW4JivIzJH — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 16, 2023

The Royals plan to get an extended look at Taylor. He was acquired last August as part of a three-player trade that sent Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Taylor has shined with the Omaha Storm Chasers this season, as he has hit .304 with six home runs and 37 RBIs for the Triple-A club. He also scored 50 runs and recorded 34 stolen bases.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro was impressed with Taylor’s versatility. He can play second base or in the outfield.

“He’s a great guy. He brings a ton of energy and plays really hard,” Quatraro said. “Versatile and can really run. All of those things and we want to get a look at him in this environment.”

Taylor admits his perspective didn’t change with the promotion. He plans to stick to his consistent approach and lean on some sage advice from his mom.

“Just stay normal. Stay the same,” Taylor said. “Nothing is changing. The game is the same game that you played before.”

Taylor will wear No. 0 with the Royals.

It was his spring training number and he plans to follow in the footsteps of former Royals. Taylor mentioned Terrance Gore and Jarrod Dyson as players he used to watch coming up.

Taylor was not in Friday’s starting lineup against the Angels. However, he is ready when his name is called.

“Anything I can do to help the team win, that is what I’m going to do,” Taylor said.