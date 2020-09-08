Watchdog to probe police chief’s actions over WhatsApp use as PCC resigns

The police watchdog is to examine the actions of the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police over the scandal-hit force’s use of WhatsApp, after the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed his resignation, citing ill health.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a complaint about Cleveland’s Labour PCC Barry Coppinger, who is stepping down.

The watchdog also said it had received correspondence from Cleveland’s Chief Constable, Richard Lewis, “concerning his own actions in relation to this matter which we are also considering”.

View photos Cleveland Police Chief Constable Richard Lewis (Cleveland Police/PA) More

Mr Coppinger announced he was retiring, stating he felt under pressure since what he described as a “damning report” into the force last summer, which effectively put it in special measures.

He wrote: “It has reached the stage where this is now impacting upon my health.”

Mr Coppinger also referred to using and deleting WhatsApp messages on his personal phone.

He said: “As you will know, force mobile phones do not support WhatsApp messaging.

View photos Some of Mr Coppinger’s WhatsApp messages have been wiped (Nick Ansell/PA) More

“My office, as with many other organisations, has approved the use of WhatsApp groups on personal mobiles and these have been particularly beneficial during the ongoing Covid crisis, where we do not have day-to-day office contact.

“These groups are for short-term transitory messaging like business continuity with a procedure for each group admin to prompt a weekly cleardown so that information isn’t held for longer than necessary and on personal non-work devices.

“I do use WhatsApp on my personal mobile phone and I have cleared messages on a regular basis, not with any intention to conceal anything, but simply due to storage capacity limits.

“Recent focus on this area has led me to consider whether that was the right approach and it is right and proper that the appropriate independent authorities now consider this.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland has resigned from his role with immediate effect. He has set out his decision and reasoning for this in a letter to the Chief Constable. Read the letter here: https://t.co/4YG5hMBoOk pic.twitter.com/U471IhHISZ — Cleveland PCC (@Cleveland_PCC) September 8, 2020

Mr Coppinger said the deleted messages were “of a mundane, logistical nature and did not… include anything significant”, explaining such communication would only be made through secure emails.

Story continues