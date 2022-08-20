Watchdog investigating Met Police after officers spoke with missing Owami Davies

Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA
·3 min read

The police watchdog is investigating Scotland Yard after officers came into contact with a student nurse who had been reported missing.

Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7, but has not been found.

Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on July 6 and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on July 23.

On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies on July 6.

Owami Davies missing
Police outside a property in Derby Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In a statement, the force said officers were called to an address in Clarendon Road, Croydon, to concerns over the welfare of a woman.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended the address and spoke to the woman but she told them she did not want help and left.

Ms Owami had not yet been marked as a missing person on the police database at the time.

The Met only later established that the woman was Ms Davies as a result of their missing person investigation.

The force said its professional standards body was consulted and is not investigating the officers.

But it said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) requested the matter to be referred to them.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) were consulted and as there has been contact with police the IOPC were informed.

“The IOPC has requested the matter be referred to them.

Owami Davies missing
CCTV image of Owami Davies crossing Derby Road (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The officers are not subject to any current investigation by the DPS.

“The interaction recorded on the officers’ body-worn video has been viewed by members of the Independent Advisory Group and Owami’s family to ensure openness and transparency.”

The IOPC said in a statement: “We can confirm that we received a referral on August 5 from the Metropolitan Police Service in relation to contact officers had with Owami Davies in Croydon on July 6, after she had been reported missing to Essex Police.

“We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required.”

The Met has issued several appeals for information over Ms Davies’s whereabouts and arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – who were all later released on bail.

The force issued a fresh appeal at the beginning of this week, saying Ms Davies could be in Croydon and “in need of help”.

Owami Davies missing
Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that the 24-year-old could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

BTP wrote: “We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and tube network to travel from #Grays, Essex to the #Croydon area. Often via #WestHam and #WestCroydon stations. @metpoliceuk are looking at dates from 7th July 2022 onwards.

“Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers.”

The Met added: “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of the 24-year-old in the Croydon area and police have been scouring thousands of hours of CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were her.

The PA news agency has contacted the IOPC and Essex Police for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Noel Clarke says he’s ‘writing a script about all this s***’ a year after being accused of sexual harassment

    British actor’s tweet comes days after he posted a video claiming that he was cleared by London’s Metropolitan Police

  • Gary Busey: Point Break star charged with sex offences at horror film fan convention

    Hollywood actor Gary Busey has been charged with sex offences related to incidents at a popular horror film convention in Philadelphia. Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual assault, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill Police said. Fourth degree sexual assault carries a sentence of up to 18 months, should the defendant be found guilty.

  • Welcome Rain Falls on Fire-Struck Algerian Province

    Heavy rain provided welcome relief on Friday morning, August 20, in Algeria’s Setif province, one of several northern regions affected by wildfires that, according to Algeria news media, had killed at least 37 people and injured dozens.At least two people were killed in Setif province, according to the Algeria Press Service (APS).Most of the fires were recorded in the northeastern El Tarf province, where at least 30 deaths were "reported"https://www.aps.dz/ar/algerie/130585-2022-08-19-15-16-15?fbclid=IwAR2DLxfnrm-JK7pCYiOEa6jX9vSoJQ_mWwh3xEWgqBKiOOqscMI23Vh0ZVY and where intensive firefighting efforts were continuing on Friday.Another five people died in the province of Souk Ahras, APS reported. Credit: Mohamed Doumir via Storyful

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Blue Jays reasons for hope, reasons for concern

    The Blue Jays have given Toronto fans a rollercoaster of a season, with the team looking like World Series contenders one night, and missing the playoffs the next. Julia Kreuz discusses where the Jays need to improve if they are to make a much anticipated postseason run.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Running back Harris to remain with Argos as leader, mentor in spite of injury

    TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go