Watchdog calls for NSW police officer to be charged with assaulting Indigenous teenager

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

A New South Wales police officer used “excessive and unlawful” force when dealing with a 17-year-old Aboriginal boy who was tackled, repeatedly punched and then dragged along the floor of a hospital while handcuffed, the state’s police watchdog alleges.

The findings were handed down by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) on Monday following an investigation into the officer’s use of force while attempting to recapture the “slightly built” teenager, who was attempting to escape custody in a NSW hospital.

The commission called for disciplinary and legal action to be taken against the “considerably taller, heavier and stronger” officer involved in the November 2020 incident.

Monday’s report found the officer used excessive force against the teenager, who was a patient of NSW Health and in police custody.

Related: NSW police plan for automatic activation of body-worn cameras delayed indefinitely

After the teenager was caught and brought under control, the officer “without justification” punched him twice in the head before dragging him along a hospital floor, the LECC said. The officer failed to record the use of force adequately.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Potosi – began after Western Sydney Local Health District employees at a hospital witnessed the incident on 29 November 2020 and reported it to the commission.

“The commission recommends that the commissioner of police take disciplinary action against [the] officer,” the report states.

“This recommendation is made on the basis that he was involved in excessive and unlawful use of force against a 17-year-old Aboriginal youth and then failed to adequately record that use of force.”

The commission found the matters were “very serious” and “sufficient to warrant consideration of action”.

The commission argued there was sufficient evidence to warrant the referral of two allegations of assault to the director of public prosecutions.

Story continues

The LECC commissioner, Anina Johnson, said hospital staff had been “shocked at what they saw in the emergency department that day”.

“It was important that the commission investigate whether the use of force was lawful,” she said.

The commission found that while there was no evidence the teenager sustained injuries as a result of the alleged assaults, the behaviour was enough to warrant serious disciplinary action.

The 17-year-old had been taken to hospital by police for a medical assessment before the incident occurred.

The commission spoke with six witnesses, including hospital staff and civilians.

A nurse described the police officer punching the patient “whilst on ground still in handcuffs with closed fist x three to face and chest areas”.

“Patient slammed head on ground when tackled by police and then dragged by handcuffs along ground back to triage area,” the statement read. “Patient seemed drowsy at first, then came to.”