Watch Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White Show Off Muscly Bodies as Pro Wrestlers in “The Iron Claw ”Trailer

'The Iron Claw,' which tells the story of the Von Erich professional wrestling family dynasty, is in theaters Dec. 22

The action-packed trailer for A24’s The Iron Claw is here!

Written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene filmmaker Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, the son of famed professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).

Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson take on the roles of Kevin’s brothers, Kerry and David, as the three portray sibling wrestling champions who deal with familial struggles and try to live up to their father's expectations inside and outside of the ring.



A24/Twitter Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Iron Claw'

The Iron Claw tells "the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s," according to an official synopsis for the movie. "Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The movie, which was first announced in June 2022 and kicked off filming in October 2022, also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson.

a24 Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'

Efron, 35, was first spotted on the new movie's set in October 2022, showing off his muscular physique and new hairdo wearing just a towel around his waist. White, 32, shared with Esquire in May that he and Efron bulked up for the roles by “never stopping” eating, with White saying the Baywatch actor made the process look easy.

“Zac’s a maniac,” The Bear actor said about his co-star. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”



White, on the other hand, was not a fan of the experience, saying consuming so much food is “really just gross.”

“You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great,” the Shameless alum revealed at the time. “I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

The Iron Claw is in theaters Dec. 22.

