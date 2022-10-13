Watch: YouTube cyclist vigilante ‘jumped’ on car bonnet before accusing driver of assault

Michael Van Erp, 50, known for his YouTube channel CyclingMikey, told jurors at Southwark Crown Court he fell on to the vehicle "like a crash test dummy" when he claimed celebrity agent Paul Lyon-Maris drove at him during the incident in central London - YouTube/YouTube

A vigilante cyclist who “jumped” on the bonnet of a Range Rover before accusing the driver of assault lost his case after a jury cleared the driver of all charges.

Michael Van Erp, 50, known for his YouTube channel CyclingMikey, told jurors at Southwark Crown Court he fell on to the vehicle "like a crash test dummy" when he claimed celebrity agent Paul Lyon-Maris drove at him during the incident in central London.

The cyclist recorded the incident on the morning of September 9 on a GoPro camera that showed him coming down on the bonnet of the car.

Mr Lyon-Maris, 60, who has represented Colin Firth, Sir Ian McKellen and Alan Rickman, had been attempting to avoid a queue of traffic at the junction dubbed Gandalf Corner when he took an illegal right turn and encountered the activist.

Mr Van Erp said he had already stopped two drivers who had performed the same manoeuvre that morning.

Footage of the incident showed the moment the cyclist came down onto the bonnet of his Range Rover, which continued to drive forward and turned the corner before coming to a stop after around 20 yards.

Prosecutor James Dean said Mr Lyon-Maris "used his car as a weapon" in an act of "road rage" against Mr Van Erp, who could be heard in the footage yelling: “Why are you driving into me?”.

Mr Lyon-Maris can be heard yelling back: “I've got an appointment at half past eight. Get out of the way!”

Mr van Erp is then heard saying, “Hey Siri, call 999” before officers arrived at the scene.

Mr Lyon-Maris said he felt “surprised and a little intimidated” when the cyclist jumped on his bonnet holding a selfie stick.

He told jurors it was simply not true that he drove purposely at Mr van Erp, insisting: "I'm not a person who becomes enraged."

He added: "It was a potentially aggressive and dangerous man on my bonnet, and I thought the safest option was to move slowly forward into a road which had plenty of space and try to avoid anything else that might occur."

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took three hours and 51 minutes to clear the agent of dangerous driving and common assault, which he had denied.

He had previously pleaded guilty to ignoring a Keep Left sign to make a right turn and was fined at the magistrates' court, the jury was told.

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Bellamy, said: "I wish Mr Lyon-Maris luck in his profession and elsewhere."