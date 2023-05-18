Watch: Young boy caught up in high street shooting flees horror in east London

This is the terrifying moment a boy flees the scene of a suspected gangland shooting on an east London high street.

CCTV footage appears to show the child turning and running as he hears gunshots in broad daylight on a busy shopping parade in Mungo Park Road, Rainham at 4pm on Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at an east London police station, police said.

Shoppers pass as a man in a baseball cap turns the corner seen brushing past a group of three.

One of the group turns around and speaks to his associates who in turn begin to chase the lone man.

The child, who is walking on his own, suddenly finds himself in the middle of the shooting.

He turns and runs as the suspected shooter pulls a gun out of a bag and sprints towards the intended target.

The intended target quickly gets in a getaway car as the shooter comes up to the window and one of his friends gives chase.

A Metropolitan spokeswoman said there were no injuries or damage reported to the force.

She added: “The incident involved a young male pointing what appeared to be gun at passing cars.

“Officers made local enquiries and CCTV from the area was examined.”

“No gun or firearm was recovered. Enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident who has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4343/15MAY. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.