What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time

Samantha Highfill
·6 min read
What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first four seasons of Yellowstone.

There was a moment when I knew I was a goner. I'd watched the first two seasons of Yellowstone in a matter of days, and I was enjoying it fine, but then, toward the end of season 2, I watched as Rip (Cole Hauser) got John's (Kevin Costner) letter — fans know the one I'm talking about — and then, moments later, he offered to march into battle on his own and draw enemy fire. In a panic, I paused the television and called my brother, who lives on the East Coast and was trying to going to bed. (Sorry, Jacob.) I forced him to tell me if Rip was about to die, because I REFUSED to watch that happen to the show's best character. And that's when I accepted my fate: I was hooked on Yellowstone.

If I'm being honest, I really didn't want to like Yellowstone. I remember, years ago, hearing about a scripted western on Paramount Network and having absolutely no interest. Then, as time went on and its popularity grew, I would roll my eyes and joke about the kind of crap people watched on television. And when the show really blew up, I fully turned my back. Often, when something gets really popular, I want to watch it less. It's probably a stupid way to go through life, but I just feel like if there are already enough people watching it, it doesn't need me! And the real kiss of death? My father told me to watch it. I love my dad, but he's also been telling me to watch The Blacklist for years.

So, I had written Yellowstone off. Until recently, when I started a couple of new binges that struggled to keep my attention. I wasn't finding a show that I wanted to stay up until 2 a.m. watching because I just had to see the next episode. After multiple failed binges, I was desperate. I put on the Yellowstone pilot. And man, what a journey that has been.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'

For those of you who don't know, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family. They own the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone, and they fight a lot of people to keep it that way. Like, a lot of people.

First things first, I cannot believe how this show starts. In the first 30 seconds you watch Kevin Costner shoot an injured horse. In the first 30 seconds! It's a bold choice, and it's one I will always hate. That was not a way to pull me into the story. However, the way to pull me in came about half an hour later when Kayce (Luke Grimes) brought his son to the Yellowstone and had a brother bonding session with Lee (Dave Annable) and Jamie (Wes Bentley). We love brothers! We love bonding! That scene rooted everything else that happened in that pilot, particularly how it was all going to end.

It was that familial element of the show that made me keep watching. Now, I obviously can't touch on everything that happens in the show, so here are some notes I took in my phone while watching. Good luck following these.

Beth (Kelly Reilly) is either the best or ... intolerable?
I like Rip.
This isn't not Dynasty.
Wow they kill a lot of people.
Cowboy bunkhouse scenes are the best.
These cowboys are also ninjas?
RIP DESERVES THE WORLD!

This brings me to my real journey with this show: Falling for Rip, the greatest character that no one deserves. Heading into this show, my biggest Cole Hauser memory was from 2 Fast 2 Furious, in which he was great, but he was great at being the villain, so I was trained to hate him. And Rip starts off on Yellowstone in a similar fashion — he's running around branding people and killing people on behalf of John. He doesn't immediately come across as a good guy!

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Emerson Miller/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'

But as they dig into his story and you realize that he's the most loyal of all the loyal cowboys, it's impossible not to love him. If you're in trouble, you want Rip on your side. Period. He would never, ever betray John, which is more than I can say about literally anyone else. He's also just cool.

I came into the show assuming that John Dutton would be the heart of it, but I was wrong. Rip is the heart of Yellowstone. He keeps that ranch running, and that character keeps the show running. His romance with Beth is the thing that grounds what would otherwise be a far too over-the-top character. And his friendship with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith)?! I would watch that all day, every day.

Rip is the reason I watched all four seasons of this show in a week and now find myself rewatching specific moments of his. But that's not to say I didn't have thoughts on other characters. Get ready for some more notes from my phone!

This family is terrible to Jamie.
Jimmy (Jefferson White) just had sex with a broken back in a hospital bed?!
Is Ryan (Ian Bohen) my second favorite character?
Jamie sure bonded with his Remember the Titans father real quick.
"I'd rather kill 1,000 men than shoot another horse." I STAN RIP.
Tim Riggins would NEVER!!! (I know it's Terrell Riggins, but come on.)
Wow they kill a lot of people.
Welp, my feelings toward Jamie are COMPLICATED.
Four seasons of Beth ruining meals and all it took was Rip suggesting a different table. This man fixes everything.
Kayce told John he'd be gone for a few days and he just ... bought a house?!

Going into this show, based on what everyone told me, I thought I'd fall for Luke Grimes and just get excited about watching hot men do cowboy stuff, and that's part of it! But more than that, I fell for the characters, and then I stayed for the unbeatable combination of the wish fulfillment of a beautiful ranch life and the batsh-- crazy twists that come along with it. I'm not saying this is the best show on television, but I'm saying I get it. It's a heck of a lot of fun. The story constantly keeps things moving, and it's full of the kind of shocking twists you want from a binge. The kind that will keep you up watching until 2 a.m.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network Ian Bohen, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'

But its real achievement is that the cowboy bunkhouse scenes are just as much fun to watch as the huge shootouts. At the end of the day, the show works because the characters work and because the world feels real. (At least until the cowboys are all somehow SWAT-trained professionals, but whatever, I love it!)

All in all, I'll say seasons 2 and 3 are my favorite so far. Weirdly, as much as I cackle at how insane this show can get, I prefer it that way? Season 4 obviously started off with a bang, but I missed some of the craziness in the back half of it all.

So yeah, I get it. I guess I should've listened to my dad. (But I'm still not watching The Blacklist.)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende