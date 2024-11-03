How to watch Xfinity 500: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV channel info

Jun 23, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11), driver Joey Logano (22), and driver Corey LaJoie (7) race during the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is winding down as we enter the final race of the Round of 8, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Last weekend, Tyler Reddick won at Homestead to lock himself into the Championship 4 at Phoenix next week Joey Logano has clinched a spot as well.

Now, six drivers are left to fight for the last two spots: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Will one of those names win on Sunday and clinch a spot in the next round?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Reddick won Homestead on a last lap pass last weekend to clinch one of the four spots in next week’s battle for the Cup Series championship. He passed Ryan Blaney in a race dominated by the playoff drivers, as the top six spots were claimed by drivers in the Round of 8. The exceptions were Kyle Larson in 13th and Joey Logano in 28th.

Back in April, William Byron won the Cook Out 400 here at Martinsville, leading 88 of the 415 laps. Larson and Elliott finished second and third as Hendrick Motorsports cars dominated the race. All three led 60 or more laps.

Blaney won this race in 2023. In fact, the past five races at Martinsville have been won by a driver currently in the playoffs.

This NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

