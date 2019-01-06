Watch: New WVU Coach Neal Brown Gives Emotional Goodbye to Troy

Troy coach Neal Brown was announced as the new West Virginia head football coach Saturday.

He'll replace Dana Holgerson, who spent eight seasons in Morgantown before leaving for Houston.

But before Brown left for West Virginia, he gave an emotional goodbye to the school during halftime of the Trojans' basketball game against Appalachian State. He thanked the fans who made the school home for him and his family.

"From my family and I, I thank you, thank you so much, God bless and Go Troy."

Brown went 35–16 in four seasons with Troy and won Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2017. The Trojans went 10–3 this season, ending with a 43–32 win over Buffalo in the Dollar General Bowl. Brown will take over a West Virginia program that went 8–4 this year to finish fourth in the Big 12.