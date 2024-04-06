How To Watch Wrestlemania 40 Saturday Match With The Rock And Roman Reigns

The WWE comes to Philadelphia tonight and tomorrow with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ready for battle.

Reigns and The Rock will team against Rhodes and Rollins in Saturday’s marquee match. The Bloodline may be banned entirely from Sunday’s main event, depending on which team succeeds.

More from Deadline

Twin brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will go one-on-one in a match, while Rollins defends his world heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre on Night 2.

Other highlights on the card include women’s world title matches, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the intercontinental title, and the WrestleMania debut of Jade Cargill and a tag team title ladder match.

Watch 2024 WWE WrestleMania 40

Date: April 6 and 7

Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (countdown show starting at 5 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.