Watch World Kindness Day in action. Spoiler alert: It happens year-round.

Kindness comes in all forms and even the smallest gesture can fill someone's heart when they really need it.

World Kindness Day is marked internationally every year on Nov. 13, but the videos below show that special acts involving generosity and time happen all the time. It's no coincidence that these are also some of our most-viewed stories of the year.

So go out and create your own kindness! Bonus points if you make someone's day without them knowing it was you, like all the people who bought a struggling author's book and turned it into a bestseller practically overnight.

Watch the video below to see how a 16-second Tiktok video posted by the novelist's daughter sparked a widespread chain of goodwill:

Loneliness, particularly among seniors, can create a deep void. So when a family of seven moved into a new community, they 'adopted' their elderly widowed neighbor as an honorary grandpa:

The power to spread joy can happen at any age. Watch an 8-year-old boy's reaction when he gets his first-ever birthday party from his young classmates:

In the video below, a barber entertains children with special needs who fear getting a haircut. No tears and he does it all for free:

When friends were playing 'ding dong ditch' at random houses, this teen decided to leave a message of kindness on a neighbor's doorbell cam:

The runners in the video below wouldn't let a fellow racer poised to take second place give up just before the finish line. Watch what they did instead:

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 6 videos to remind you World Kindness Day can happen every day