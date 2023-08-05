How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023: Full broadcast schedule, streaming info and more

It's almost time to cheer on the USWNT in the 2023 Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Soccer fans, get the jerseys ready and the coffee brewing, it’s time for the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) took home the World Cup trophy back in 2019, and in 2015, so it’s no surprise that despite their troubled tournament so far, Team USA remains the the second-favorite to win the entire World Cup again this year. Ready to set your alarm for some awkward start times and tune into all the action on the field at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand? Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Women’s World cup, the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup in the US:

Dates: July 20-August 20

Locations: New Zealand and Australia

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup opens on July 20 and runs through August 20, 2023.

What channel is the Women’s World Cup on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage (and Peacock will stream it). Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Out of the 64 games, Fox will air 29 — including all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and final — on its flagship, over-the-air network (which you likely already have on your TV). The rest will air on Fox Sports 1, which might be a bit trickier for you to access.

If you don’t have access to Fox and FS1 (or Telemundo), check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup without cable:

Best way to watch World Cup games: Get Fox and FS1
Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you're worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, at $20, Sling blue is an easy and affordable way to watch the entire month of World Cup games.

Watch Fox and FS1 free for 7 days
Fubo TV's Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free.

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

How to watch the World Cup in Spanish:

What’s the time difference for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

This year’s Women’s World Cup is playing out across five cities in Australia and four in New Zealand, with the 64 games split between ten stadiums. The two Oceania countries are the first co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup. What does this mean for U.S. soccer fans? You may want to stock up on coffee.

This year’s World Cup time difference is inconvenient, to say the least. Those nine host cities are across four time zones, anywhere between 12 and 16 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Luckily, the U.S. team played their first two games at an easy 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Unfortunately, the USWNT’s next game is at 5 a.m. ET. So to catch Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman and more of your favorite USWNT players live in action, you'll need to set your alarm accordingly. For more on the USWNT headed into the World Cup, check out the Yahoo Sports guide to following the U.S. team through the tournament.

Of the 64 total matches, 54 kick off between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m ET. Half of the elimination games start between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. ET. So be sure to set those alarms! And if you can’t tune into a late night game, Yahoo Sports will have you covered with updates.

2023 Women’s World Cup US broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

Women's World Cup Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m on FS1)

Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m. on FS1)

France vs. Morocco (7 a.m. on FS1)

Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

W49 vs. W51 (9 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, August 11

W50 vs. W52 (3:30 a.m. on FOX)

Saturday, August 12

W53 vs. W55 (3 a.m. on FOX)

W54 vs. W56 (6:30 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

W57 vs. W58 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

W59 vs. W60 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Third place match

L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)

