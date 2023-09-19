Watch this woman tick skydiving off her bucket list with a 70th-birthday surprise

Bev Cook's birthday surprise involved a true leap of faith.

Skydiving had been on Bev's bucket list for years. So, as her 70th birthday approached, her daughter, Crystal Wilson, made it happen.

The daring mother-and-daughter duo loves trying adventurous activities. And Crystal knew the tandem jump with an instructor would be something Bev would never forget.

After weeks of planning, Crystal drove her blindfolded mom to Skydive Arizona, joking about how she was the best daughter ever.

When Bev took off her blindfold and the surprise was revealed, the two erupted into excited screams and the whole staff shared the celebration.

Most importantly, Bev's verdict after the jump was equally enthusiastic.

“Just amazing. I can’t believe it," she said. "It was well worth it. Best birthday gift I ever got!”

Watch the video to see a 70-year-old's bucket list leap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This 70-year-old's birthday surprise is skydiving adventure