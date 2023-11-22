Watch: Woman says she’s ‘cleaning the streets’ as she tears down Israeli hostage posters

Police have said they are assessing footage after a woman was filmed ripping down posters of kidnapped Israelis in north London.

The incident, which occurred in the Primrose Hill area, was recorded and posted on social media by Jewish journalist, Ami Kaufman.

In the clip, Mr Kaufman asks the woman why she is removing the posters and she can be heard to reply: “I am cleaning the streets.”

When he challenges her further she responds: “Are you Zionist? Are you a Zionist? Are you pro-genocide? Are you killing all the children?”

Mr Kaufman can be then heard to reply: “These are innocent people,” to which the woman responds: “No they are not,” before walking away.

‘We understand the distress this can cause’

It is the latest incident in a string of incidents in which pro-Palestinian supporters have removed posters bearing the images of Israelis kidnapped in the October 7 terrorist attacks.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of this video. The footage will be assessed and enquiries undertaken to contact the victim.

“We know there will be people that find images of posters being removed in London upsetting.

“We fully understand the distress this can cause and extra officers are being deployed daily across London to provide reassurance.”