How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League in one of today’s late kick-offs.

Confidence will have been dented for the the Red Devils following defeats against Tottenham and Bournemouth on the back of their rather impressive, albeit surprising, 2-1 win in the Manchester derby.

Ruben Amorim had seemed to have steadied the ship following his appointment, but the defeat at home to Cherries simply further highlighted the massive task ahead of him.

As for Wolves they beat Leicester City 3-0 last time out and this will be Vitor Pereira’s first home in charge after replacing Gary O’Neil at the helm.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Wolves vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of an 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10:40pm GMT tonight