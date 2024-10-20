How to watch Wolves vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City are offered the chance to put the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool later today.

Pep Guardiola’s side head to Wolves this afternoon before the Reds welcome Chelsea in a few hours’ time.

Man City will be strong favourites in Wolverhampton, with the hosts not having won yet this season.

Still, Gary O’Neil’s side beat the champions at Molineux last season, so aren’t without their success against Guardiola.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Wolves vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!