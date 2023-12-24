How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea head to Wolves this afternoon in the first Premier League fixture on Christmas Eve for 28 years.

While the scheduling of the game has been criticised, it does represent another great chance for the Blues to build on momentum.

They managed to come from behind to beat Newcastle to earn a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, building on a slightly unconvincing victory against Sheffield United.

Now a trip to Molineux – where Manchester City have already fallen – awaits.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 12pm GMT ahead of the 1pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.