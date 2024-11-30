Watch: Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa clashes with fan in ugly scenes during Bournemouth defeat

Stewards usher Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa back to the pitch after he remonstrated with a fan - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Wolves goalkeeper José Sá had to be held back by match-day stewards after confronting an angry fan in the stands as the club’s recent revival was brought to an abrupt halt by Bournemouth.

Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties on a manic afternoon which featured four goals in the opening 18 minutes, with Kluivert converting twice from the spot either side of Milos Kerkez’s goal.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had made it 1-1 and then 3-2 but the Dutchman’s third penalty of the game killed off the hosts’ fightback.

The defeat piles pressure back on Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, who appeared to have bought himself some time after back-to-back wins over Southampton and Fulham. Fans were singing “sacked in the morning” and “Gary, what’s the score?”.

Bournemouth’s solid season continues as they moved up to 11th position, with five wins from their 13 games.

Anyone who turned up late would have been kicking themselves as there were three goals in an opening eight minutes. Bournemouth struck first, having been awarded a penalty after only 56 seconds when Toti brought down Evanilson, with Kluivert taking advantage.

Justin Kluivert scores the first of his three penalties - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Wolves’ response was swift and they levelled in the fifth minute when Strand Larsen planted a powerful header into the corner but the visitors restored their lead when a sweeping move ended with Kerkez firing into the roof of the net.

Evanilson nicked the ball off Sá‘s toes and the goalkeeper’s follow-through caught the Bournemouth striker. Peter Bankes did not award a foul but changed his mind after seeing the incident on the pitchside monitor. Kluivert coolly converted.

Wolves had two penalty appeals of their own waved away – first Matheus Cunha felt he was pushed in an aerial challenge before Rodrigo Gomes appeared to be sandwiched.

There were ugly scenes in the home end at half-time as goalkeeper Sá, who had given away two penalties, went to approach fans who were giving him abuse, but was pulled away by stewards, with the supporters in question ejected.

Wolves gave themselves hope in the 69th minute when Strand Larsen grabbed his second of the match, clinically converting after being played in by Gonçalo Guedes.

But Sá’s nightmare afternoon continued as he was given a hospital pass by Craig Dawson and clattered into Evanilson.

Bankes pointed to the spot again as the Brazilian became the first player to win three penalties in a Premier League game. Kluivert again did the business from the spot as he also created history.

05:32 PM GMT

One more Premier League match today

That’s it from me for this afternoon. Thanks for reading - you can keep following Telegraph Sport’s live text coverage here, as Rob Bagchi guides you through West Ham v Arsenal.

If the visitors win, they will move into second place in the Premier League.

05:27 PM GMT

Conor Coady (Leicester City) speaks to Sky Sports

“That wasn’t good enough. We conceded too many goals and we are not creating enough. We are in a bad place as a team at this moment in time, but only us can get ourselves out of it … we can do more. We saw in the second half, when we step on a little bit more, it helps us. Obviously, a new manager is coming in and we will see him in training. We have got to make sure we learn from him and listen to him as much as we can.

“There is a lot we need to get better at,” he added. “We have to take responsibility and try and get ourselves out of this situation.”

Leicester City are 16th in the Premier League table after their 4-1 defeat to Brentford, a point above the relegation zone. Lots of work for Ruud van Nistlerooy to do.

05:20 PM GMT

Leicester City’s new manager Ruud van Nistlerooy: “I can’t wait to start”

"I can't wait to start" 😃



05:17 PM GMT

Kluivert the penalty hotshot

05:10 PM GMT

Oliver Glasner celebrated Palace’s last-gasp equaliser with his players

The German manager still has some pace. He ran down the touchline to get in amongst his cheering players after Daniel Munoz’s headed equaliser, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, ensured a share of the points with Newcastle United.

05:06 PM GMT

Full-time scores

Just the 14 goals scored in four 3pm kick-offs, then...

Brentford 4 Leicester City 1

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Ipswich Town 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Bournemouth 4

05:05 PM GMT

Full time: Wolves 2 Bournemouth 4

After nine minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle is blown. Kudos to Justin Kluivert’s sure foot and cool head. He’s a record-breaker, scoring three penalties in one Premier League match for the first time.

The Dutchman will take the plaudits, but Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa’s heated exchange with a fan at half-time may steal the headlines. More problems for Gary O’Neil after two wins on the bounce.

05:03 PM GMT

Full time: Brentford 4 Leicester City 1

Kevin Schade walks off the pitch at the Gtech Community Stadium with the match ball after an eye-catching hat-trick. Brentford continue to play like 2009-era Barcelona on home turf and move up to seventh in the Premier League.

Leicester City were too defensively fragile and bereft of ideas going forward. Ruud van Nistlerooy’s first game will be at home to West Ham on Tuesday.

05:01 PM GMT

Full time: Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Crystal Palace had the better of the chances and it was a deserved last-minute equaliser. With that hard-won point, the south Londoners move into 17th and out of the relegation zone.

04:59 PM GMT

Full time: Forest 1 Ipswich 0

The home side hold on and take all three points, thanks to Chris Wood’s powerful penalty. They are up to sixth in the Premier League, level on points with Arsenal.

However, that could change soon: the north Londoners kick off away to West Ham in 30 minutes. You can follow Rob Bagchi’s live text coverage here.

04:56 PM GMT

GOAL! Palace 1 Newcastle 1 - Munoz

Late drama at Selhurst Park! A fine ball is lofted in from the left and Palace’s Daniel Munoz heads the ball into the ground at the back post. Nick Pope gets a hand to it but can’t prevent the equaliser.

04:53 PM GMT

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa remonstrates with home fan before half-time

Scenes from Molineux before the half-time as Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa had a heated exchange with a home fan. You can see him pointing with his finger repeatedly and gesticulating. He was subsequently led away and back on to the pitch by stewards.

Things didn’t get better in the second half for the Portuguese, as he conceded a third penalty of the game and Bournemouth went 4-2 up against Wolves.

Stewards usher Wolves’ Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa back to the pitch after he remonstrated with a fan at half-time - AFP/Oli Scarff

04:42 PM GMT

Eze goes off as Palace push for equaliser

Palace are pushing bodies forward in a bid to find an equaliser with the pace of Sarr causing problems for the visitors who still lead through a Marc Guehi own goal.

Eberechi Eze, back after a month out with a hamstring issue, is replaced by last week’s goal-scoring hero at Aston Villa Justin Devenney. Can the young midfielder make himself a hero on home soil?

04:40 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2 Bournemouth 4 - Kluivert (pen)

Jose Sa dives to the right and the nerveless Justin Kluivert rolls the ball into the back of the net. Breathing room restored for the visitors.

The Dutchman is the first player to score a hat-trick of top-flight penalties since Ken Barnes did the same for Manchester City against Everton in 1957.

04:38 PM GMT

71 mins: Wolves 2 Bournemouth 3

It’s another penalty for Bournemouth. That’s three in one game. Jose Sa was slow to get off his line for a pass back from Craig Dawson and takes out Evanilson, who knocked the ball round him.

Sa is down getting treatment for injury, so there is a short delay before Kluivert goes for a penalty hat-trick.

04:36 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2 Bournemouth 3 - Strand Larsen

Bournemouth caught in possession and Wolves capitalise, breaking at lightning speed. Guedes plays it to Strand Larsen who buries it powerfully past Kepa. The home side are back in it.

04:33 PM GMT

67 mins: Wolves 1 Bournemouth 3

Gary O’Neil rings in the changes in pursuit of a second goal. Carlos Forbs and Goncalo Guedes replace Toti Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

The home side have only had one shot on target - their early opener.

04:30 PM GMT

63 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 1

Another Munoz tap-in chance. This time, it is on target but Dan Burn stretches his long frame and blocks the ball on the goal-line.

WHAT A BLOCK! 👏



Superb from Dan Burn as he gets across to deny Munoz an equaliser after the ball had broken to him following a good stop from Pope to keep out Sarr



04:28 PM GMT

Hoarding collapse as Newcastle fans celebrate opener

Newcastle in front from a well-worked free-kick that saw Anthony Gordon played in by Lewis Hall via Sandro Tonali and his low cross was turned into his own net by Marc Guehi.

Guehi, a long-time target for the Magpies in the summer, was unable to get his feet set as Gordon’s low ball went across Dean Henderson. It was the first genuine attack of the game by the visitors and Palace have it all to do to rescue something from this game.

Worrying scenes in the away end as a hoarding collapses in front of the celebrating Newcastle players who help some of their supporters to their feet along with the stewards.

04:26 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford 4 Leicester City 1 - Schade

That’s the hat-trick for Kevin Schade. He was put through, used his pace to hold off the closing centre-backs and rolled the ball past Mads Hermansen.

Brentford’s tremendous home form continues; that’s 34 goals scored in six and a bit Premier League games scored in west London, with time for more.

Brentford striker Kevin Schade seals his hat-trick - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

04:22 PM GMT

58 mins: Brentford 3 Leicester City 1

Leicester City haven’t done much to test Mark Flekken in the early throes of the second half; when the home side come forward, they look more likely to score. Plenty of work for the watching Ruud van Nistlerooy.

04:16 PM GMT

GOAL! Palace 0 Newcastle 1 - Guehi (own goal)

The deadlock is broken in south London. Lewis Hall’s free-kick came to Sandro Tonali, who gave Anthony Gordon space to run and cross. He fired a ball into the box and it hit Palace defender Marc Guehi and went into the net.

Far from pretty, but they all count.

Anthony Gordon celebrates Newcastle’s opener, created by his cross - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

04:12 PM GMT

Wood joins Bryan Roy as record Forest scorer

Huge goal for Chris Wood, and that now puts him level with Bryan Roy for Premier League strikes at Nottingham Forest.

Wood’s penalty takes him to 24 goals - which is a record for a Forest player since the competition was rebranded - and nine for the season.

The game certainly needed this.

04:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Forest 1 Ipswich 0 - Wood (pen)

Who else but Chris Wood? The New Zealander gives Nottingham Forest the lead, walloping a penalty down the middle and into the net. That’s eleven goals in his last 13 Premier League starts.

Sammy Szmodics was the offender, with a striker’s tackle which took down Jota Silva.

No stopping Chris Wood’s howitzer penalty - Reuters/Molly Darlington

04:03 PM GMT

Brentford bound for the top six

Kevin Schade celebrates with Brentford team-mates after scoring their second goal. - Reuters/Paul Childs

No goals in 12 Premier League appearances - though most of those were off the bench - for Kevin Schade until today. Thomas Frank may well be starting him for the next match, based on his creative output...

If results stay as they are, Brentford will move up to sixth in the Premier League.

03:58 PM GMT

No goals or shots on target at Selhurst Park

Palace should be in front at half-time in what has been a largely tepid opening 45 minutes with Daniel Munoz missing a glorious chance following a wonderful move from the home side.

Jefferson Lerma’s lovely pass picked out Eberechi Eze who laid the ball off to Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese winger rampaged down the Newcastle left flank and laid the ball on a plate for Munoz to score, only for the Colombian right back to fire wide from close range.

Trevoh Chalobah shot just over the bar from distance before Nick Pope saved with his legs to deny Sarr in what has been a much-improved display by the Eagles following their abject showing in their last home match against Fulham.

Newcastle have not won at Selhurst Park since 2020 and have produced nothing in attack. They are also without Alexander Isak who went off with what looked to be a back injury in the opening 20 minutes.

03:57 PM GMT

Half-time scores on the doors

Brentford 3 Leicester City 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Ipswich Town 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Bournemouth 3

03:56 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford 3 Leicester City 1 - Schade

In the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time, Kevin Schade scores his second. Damsgaard put him in on goal through a chasm in the Leicester defence. Poor first touch from the German to give himself an acute angle, but how he corrected it with a deft, dinked finish.

03:47 PM GMT

45 mins: Wolves 1 Bournemouth 3

Eight minutes of first half stoppage time at Molineux. There have been some VAR checks and delays.

Wolves have the leakiest defence in the Premier League and are showing no sign of changing the record. That’s 31 goals conceded in 13 games so far.

03:41 PM GMT

A record-breaking goalfest in the first 20 minutes at Molineux

03:39 PM GMT

37 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 0

Another whopping miss for Crystal Palace. A Newcastle corner got cleared and the home side counter-attacked at pace. Ismaila Sarr swept the ball in and found Munoz running in at the far post. All he had to do was tap it in easily, but he somehow puts the ball wide. Deary me.

03:37 PM GMT

Forest v Ipswich action-packed but goalless

A tale of goal-line clearances here at the City Ground, in a game which is yet to truly take off.

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates was the first player to see his effort scrambled off the line, with Sam Szmodics the hero for the visitors.

Ipswich’s Cameron Burgess has just seen a header hacked off the line by Ola Aina.

Evenly balanced so far.

03:36 PM GMT

30 mins: Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Ismaila Sarr with the game’s first shot in target, and he may rue that miss. Nick Pope stayed big and diverted his shot when he was through on goal.

03:34 PM GMT

Isak substituted with back injury

Big blow for Newcastle as Alexander Isak ambles off with a back injury in the opening 20 minutes.

The striker landed awkwardly in a challenge with Marc Guehi and after receiving some treatment he carried on playing. But during a break in play Isak sat himself down in the middle of the pitch and signalled to the Newcastle bench that he was unable to continue.

The Sweden international is replaced by Harvey Barnes as Eddie Howe opts against introducing Callum Wilson with Anthony Gordon moving into the central striker position of a front three.

03:31 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford 2 Leicester City 1 - Schade

The home side had the better of the early play in the first half and that Buonanotte goal seems to have galvanised them into action.

A Brentford ball pinged off a Leicester leg in the box and Kevin Schade strokes it low into the corner from 20 yards out. Not the sweestest strike, but they all count. A goal and an assist already for the German.

03:30 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford 1 Leicester City 1 - Wissa

Well, that didn’t take long. Four minutes later, Yoane Wissa scores his eighth of the season for Brentford, made by a well-judged ball in from the left from Kevin Schade. Adding injury to insult, Okoli collides with Hermansen in a sliding bid to block the ball, resulting in both staying on the ground.

Wissa scores Brentford’s opener - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

03:26 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford 0 Leicester City 1 - Buonanotte

Leicester City have the breakthrough in west London. Back from a one-match suspension, Facundo Buonanotte taps into the net past Flekken. The home side gave them too much room. Jamie Vardy did all the grunt work, wrongfooting Ethan Pinnock and delivering a pinpoint low cross across the box for the Italian while falling to the floor.

Facundo Buonanotte scores the opener for Leicester City - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

03:23 PM GMT

Palace’s Lerma showing his skill against Newcastle

No real chances of note in the opening 15 minutes but Palace, who were abject in defeat to Fulham in their last home game, look much improved with the introduction of the under-rated Jeffereson Lerma in midfield.

The former Bournemouth man has been lively in the centre of the park against the impressive Newcastle pairing of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Tino Livramento delivered an excellent run and cross for down the Palace left in the opening minutes but Maxime Lacroix was on hand to head away the danger from the lurking Alexander Isak.

03:19 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 1 Bournemouth 3 - Kluivert (pen)

Justin Kluivert steps up and scores his second penalty of the afternoon. Sa guesses the right way, but there’s enough power on the ball to take it into the bottom-left corner and make it a third goal for Bournemouth. Just 18 minutes on the clock.

I’d hate to be a Bournemouth fan running late to this match and be missing this early action...

03:16 PM GMT

15 minutes: Wolves 1 Bournemouth 2

Evanilson gets a touch before Jose Sa clears the ball and boots the striker with his foot. And it’s another penalty for Bournemouth after a VAR check...

03:14 PM GMT

Still goalless at Brentford, thanks to the acrobatics of Mads Hermansen

Schade so close to an early opener 😤



Kev's looping header from KLP's driven cross looks destined for the top corner but Hermansen makes a superb save to turn it over the bar



03:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 1 Bournemouth 2 - Kerkez

A breathless start at Molineux as Bournemouth go up the field and back in front.

Hungarian youngster Milos Kerkez provided the finishing touch for a sumptuous team goal, full of flicked passes and exploited space. The wing-back was overlapping on the left and banged it into the net from 15 yards out, played in by Evanilson.

Blimey, what did these two teams eat for lunch?

03:07 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 1 Bournemouth 1 - Strand Larsen

And in a matter of minutes, the home team has equalised. Cunha drives into midfield and gives a ball to Bellegarde on the right wing. He bends in a fine delivery into Jorgen Strand Larsen. He gets ahead of his marker and powers a header from the penalty spot to give Kepa no change. Smart finish, flowing play from Wolves and it’s all square again.

03:05 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 0 Bournemouth 1 - Kluivert (pen)

After a nerve-wracking VAR check, it’s a penalty for Bournemouth, as Evanilson was taken down by Toti Gomes. Justin Kluivert stepped up and made no mistake, casually putting the ball low into the right corner.

So much for Wolves’ momentum. What a start for the visitors, just three minutes in.

03:02 PM GMT

Dangerman Delap spearheads Ipswich challenge

Liam Delap has always been tipped as a young striker to watch and it is now that the Premier League is witnessing his talent.

The £15m signing from Manchester City has six league goals already and appears made to measure for the top division.

After a few underwhelming loans with Stoke and Preston, it was last season’s spell with Hull City which proved transformative.

He will be the danger-man for Ipswich this afternoon, facing a Forest defence who have conceded six goals in their last two matches.

02:58 PM GMT

A couple of minutes from kick-off

The teams are striding out the tunnel across the Premier League for this quartet of 3pm match. Kick-off is imminent.

02:57 PM GMT

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo talks to Sky Sports

He’s made five changes to the Nottingham Forest starting XI, with Jota Silva getting a start after a fair few appearances from the bench.

“It’s not so important who starts the game, that’s the idea of our squad, knowing we have all the players to take part in the game,” Espirito Santo says. “I think he was patient to wait for his chance, he got it, he’s also a good option.

It is going to be a tough match, they [Ipswich] are playing good, getting good results. We have to bounce back and that’s what we expect from our players today, a good reaction.”

02:50 PM GMT

Owner Marinakis also back for Forest after suspension

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner, is making his return to the City Ground - and indeed any English football stadium - today.

Marinakis has completed a five-match suspension for misconduct and is here for Forest’s encounter with Ipswich Town.

The Greek billionaire returns with his new directors’ box fully completed after weeks of development.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis - PA/Mike Egerton

02:46 PM GMT

Score a goal, get demoted to the bench...

It’s an unseasonably sunny day here in south London as struggling Crystal Palace take on inconsistent Newcastle.

Palace are unbeaten in their last four home matches against Newcastle but looking for only their second win of the season to climb away from the relegation zone.

The Eagles welcome back England international Eberechi Eze after a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for a month with Jefferson Lerma also returning to the side.

Youngster Justin Devenney, who scored against Aston Villa last week, drops to the bench along with Cheick Doucoure.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also makes two changes to his team following Monday’s shock 2-0 home defeat by West Ham. Sandro Tonali replaces Sean Longstaff in midfield, with Dan Burn back from suspension in place of Lloyd Kelly in defence.

02:43 PM GMT

Wood returns to starting XI to bolster Forest

Forest’s top scorer is back in the starting XI for their game against Ipswich Town

Tired from international duty, Chris Wood was left on the bench for their match against Arsenal. When he was substituted on just after the hour-mark, his team were already 2-0 down. The Forest talisman starts and will be looking to add to his eight-goal Premier League hall.

Nottingham Forest are sitting pretty in seventh place, but after two defeats on the trot, they will aim to stop the rot at home to Ipswich Town.

02:35 PM GMT

Could Eze make the difference for Palace?

The England international returns to give Crystal Palace much-needed cutting edge - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Oliver Glasner has just been speaking on Sky Sports News, talking about the impact Eberechi Eze could have for Crystal Palace. He is back from injury “earlier than expected.”

A late goal from Aston Villa made it 2-2 and denied the south London relegation battlers last Saturday.

“We aren’t happy with being 19th in the table - this is the truth,” Glasner said in his pre-match press conference yesterday. “Earning eight points after 12 games is not something we can say is fine or leaves us in a good position.”

02:28 PM GMT

Ruud awakening incoming for Brentford?

Incoming Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistlerooy poses for a selfie pre-match - Reuters/Paul Childs

Leicester City could be galvanised by the confirmed appointment of new manager Ruud van Nistlerooy. The stats are certainly on their side too: the Midlanders are unbeaten in 12 league and cup games against Brentford, going back to 1953.

Hopefully, the 16th-placed side have shaken off any rust from their Christmas party trip to Copenhagen, which got short shrift from their owner.

Caretaker manager Ben Dawson will be in charge today before the Dutchman takes to the dugout for his debut at home to West Ham on Tuesday.

It would be a surprise if this match doesn’t prove entertaining and eventful. The Gtech Community Stadium has seen 29 goals scored in the six League games played there this season, its tenants possessing the best home record of any team (five wins and one draw).

02:21 PM GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth line-ups

Gary O’Neil keeps the same XI which gave Fulham a 4-0 shellacking last Saturday. When you’re onto a good thing, and all that...

Ryan Christie is back in the Bournemouth line-up after sitting our their last game with a suspension after totting up five yellow cards. Antoine Semenyo is missing today for the same reason - quite some doing for a forward - while David Brooks makes the starting line-up, one of two changes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Lemina, Toti Gomes, Ait Nouri, Nelson Semedo, Andre Trindade, Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Bueno, Hwang, Dawson, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Goncalo Guedes.

Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Adams, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Brooks, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Ouattara, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Kinsey-Wellings, Winterburn.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

02:18 PM GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town line-ups

Nuno Espirito Santo makes five changes to the XI who lost 3-0 to Arsenal last weekend. Top scorer Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White are in the line-up, the latter requiring a late fitness check. Elliot Anderson is also back.

Just the one amendment for Kieran McKenna, whose side played strongly to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw. Conor Chaplin comes in for Wes Burns.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Jota Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Carlos Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Alex, Elanga, Sosa, Morato.

Ipswich Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Harrison Clarke, Burns, Taylor, Al Hamadi, Townsend, Luongo, Broadhead, Jack Clarke.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).

02:14 PM GMT

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United line-ups

Crystal Palace are bolstered by the return of Eberechi Eze, back after a month-long absence with a hamstring injury. Oliver Glasner’s other change to their previous match is the inclusion of Jefferson Lerma in midfield.

Two changes for Eddie Howe’s side. Dan Burn comes back from suspension for Lloyd Kelly at the back, while Sandro Tonaldi demotes Sean Longstaff to the bench.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha.



Newcastle United: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Wilson, Barnes, Osula, Jacob Murphy, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire).

02:04 PM GMT

Brentford v Leicester City full line-ups

Just the one change for the home team, as Schade comes in for Janelt.

Facundo Buonanotte is back from suspension after missing the last game, while Luke Thomas and England international Conor Coady make their first Premier League starts of the season for Leicester.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Subs: Valdirmarsson, Thiago, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Janelt, Roerselv, Maghoma.

Leicester City: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Coady, Okoli; Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy (c)

Subs: Ward, Vestegaard, Kristiansen, Choudhury, Skipp, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Daka.

01:51 PM GMT

Bournemouth’s line-up

01:51 PM GMT

How Wolves line up, looking for three wins on the spin

🔒 Unchanged from #FULWOL

🇵🇹 Rodrigo Gomes' first Molineux start



How we line-up to face @afcbournemouth.



01:50 PM GMT

Ipswich Town’s starting XI

01:49 PM GMT

Nottingham Forest’s line-up

01:48 PM GMT

The line-up of Palace’s opponents, Newcastle United

01:47 PM GMT

Crystal Palace’s line-up

01:46 PM GMT

Leicester City’s XI

01:45 PM GMT

Brentford’s line-up against Leicester

12:54 PM GMT

12:52 PM GMT

Preview: When Saturday comes

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of today’s four 3pm Premier League fixtures. Brighton’s draw with Southampton on Friday night put them up to second, above Manchester City on goal difference but left the bottom of the table unaffected bar Saints closing the gap on 19th-placed Palace from four points to three. Oliver Glasner’s side take on Newcastle at Selhurst Park, a side they beat 2-0 last April by virtue of two goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, but they have lost three and drawn two of their six home games so far this season though they ought to be buoyed by the return of Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah. Newcastle were surprisingly poor against West Ham last time out and have injury doubts about Bruno and Joe Willock.

Leicester are at Brentford where they will be watched by new head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy while Ben Dawson takes the team for the first and only time, at least in this stint, as caretaker. The club have been keen to let it be known that the squad were read the riot act by the owner this week in an odd ‘look what you made me do!’ intervention after sacking Steve Cooper. He will hope to have rattled them sufficiently to provoke a positive reaction but Brentford, heroes at home, zeroes on the road, is no place for a fragile team, having won five and drawn one of six at the GTech.

Wolves, having recorded back-to-back victories to take them up to 17th, will be looking for the hat-trick at Molineux against Bournemouth who have lost their last two but have happy memories of their past two visits to the Black Country, winning both. Wolves ought to have Craig Dawson available after a virus and Pablo Sarabia after a calf injury but it’s one in one out for Bournemouth, Ryan Christie returning from suspension while Antoine Semenyo serves a one-match ban.

Finally Nottingham Forest, who have lost their last two, would go above Tottenham in sixth if they avoid defeat against 18th-placed Ipswich for whom Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson face late fitness tests. Elliott Anderson, Anthony Elanga and the inspirational Morgan Gibbs-White will also be checked before the game to assess their chances of overcoming ankle, shoulder and foot injuries respectively.