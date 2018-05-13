Watch: William Byron gets airborne in big crash at Kansas

NASCAR Cup rookie William Byron was having himself a nice race Saturday at Kansas Speedway when his night came crashing down. Literally.

With 14 laps remaining in the KC Masterpiece 400, a big multicar wreck sent Byron's No. 24 airborne, and he landed on Ryan Newman's car.

BIG CRASH! Good to see William Byron climb out of the No. 24 machine after an incredibly hard hit in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/WljxV6qs7E — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2018

Besides, Byron and Newman, also collected in the wreck were Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth, Ty Dillon, Jamie McMurray and Chris Buescher.

No one was injured, despite Byron telling FS1 it was the hardest hit he had ever experienced in a race.

“I think overall we were trying to kind of push some things there, and it didn’t work out,” Byron told FS1, per nascar.com. “That one was definitely the hardest hit I’ve been in, but thankful to be walking, so that’s good.”

Byron finished 33rd.

Kevin Harvick won the race for his series-best fifth victory of the season.