WATCH: Why, yes, that IS Celtics' Gordon Hayward dunking

Gordon Hayward's recovery from his horrific leg injury appears to be moving along swiftly.

The Celtics big man was captured on video slamming a two-handed dunk over a trainer during his Monday workout session at the gym.

MORE: Celtics' Gordon Hayward optimistic in injury update on personal blog | Jaylen Brown: Celtics going to NBA Finals in 2019, ‘no question about it’

It's an encouraging sight after Hayward's 2017-18 season was cut short just a few minutes into his debut with Boston during the team's opener in October.

Hayward, 28, was selected by the Jazz with the ninth overall pick of the 2010 draft but signed a four-year deal worth $128 million with the Celtics last July.