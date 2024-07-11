Watch: West Indies pull off one of all-time great run-outs at Lord’s - and celebrate in style

Shoaib Bashir was well out of his ground as the ball clattered into the stumps - Getty Images/Philip Brown

West Indies’ magnificent celebration of a stunning run out took them “all the way down to Swiss Cottage” – and meant they forgot to give Jimmy Anderson a guard of honour in what is almost certainly his final Test innings.

As England’s innings drew to a close, the debutant Mikyle Louis pulled off a sensational direct hit from more than 50 metres to dismiss Shoaib Bashir, before haring towards the boundary in front of the Warner Stand in search of his brother Jeremiah, who is an uncapped member of the West Indies’ squad who inspired the celebration.

With England already leading by 246 and in charge of the match, it was already likely that Anderson was walking to the crease for the final time as a Test batsman. West Indies had planned to give him a guard of honour, which is standard protocol for a retiring great, but the celebration distracted them. That meant Anderson arrived with the minimum of fuss, which is almost certainly what he would have preferred.

Jason Holder, the former captain, made sure Anderson arrived at the crease to a handshake, but Jayden Seales, who had bowled the ball which Jamie Smith miscued into the offside, leading into the run out, could see the funny side of the unusual episode.

What a throw from Mikyle Louis 💪



Shoaib Bashir is run out without scoring 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/k1bDvbw6lC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 11, 2024

“I wasn’t expecting it, and I don’t think he [Louis] was expecting it either!” said Seales. “We all enjoyed it very much.

“He took that celebration from his brother, which is why he ran over there.

“We spoke about it before he came out to bat, that we were going to give Jimmy a guard of honour. Obviously the run out took us all the way down to Swiss Cottage, so it was pretty hard to do the guard of honour for the great man.”

Anderson did not face a ball - meaning he has not scored a run in his last five Test innings - because Smith was caught on the boundary looking to hit a six off the last ball of the over, giving Seales a fourth wicket. Smith admitted regret that he had denied Anderson an opportunity to play one last reverse sweep, his trademark stroke.

“It was surreal,” said Smith of batting with Anderson. “I am slightly gutted I didn’t see that last ball go for six so that he could have his moment against the spinner! That’s one thing I regret about that innings, I think.

“If we’re in a position where he has to bat in the second innings I’d be a bit worried, so hopefully he can get wickets with the ball instead tomorrow.”