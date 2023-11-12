How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

West Ham are back in Premier League action against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

David Moyes saw his side get back on track in the Europa League by beating Olympiacos on Thursday night, keeping a first clean sheet in eight games in the process.

That will be particularly pleasing to the Scot, who could end a three-match Premier League losing streak ahead of the international break today.

Forest have struggled on the road since winning promotion two seasons ago and, while competitive, are the kind of team the Hammers should be beating on home soil.

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the game today.

Where to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via a live stream on the Sky Go app.