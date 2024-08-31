How to watch West Ham vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

How to watch West Ham vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

West Ham today host Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Hammers have recovered from their 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on the opening day by beating Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in the top-flight and Carabao Cup respectively.

Reigning champions City’s visit, however, provides a much sterner test of their credentials under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up straight where they left off last season and sit top of the table heading into this weekend’s action, having dispatched both Chelsea and Ipswich after winning the Community Shield on penalties at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live this evening.

Where to watch West Ham vs Man City

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with analysis from reporter Dom Smith at the London Stadium.