How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

West Ham host Crystal Palace today in a Premier League London derby.

The Hammers have been leaving it late recently and are only just returning from European action, perhaps offering Palace a chance at a much-needed win.

Roy Hodgson, despite making a strong start this season, has been linked with an exit from the club amid reports Palace are keen on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Dealing with a number of injury problems heading into the game, things have not been easy for the Eagles.

Still, it’s a game West Ham will be expected to win and a loss for them would only add to what has been a mixed few months for David Moyes.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.