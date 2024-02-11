How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal head to West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon looking to build on their latest momentum.

After some indifferent form, the Gunners made a statement in the title race by beating Liverpool to put themselves right back into the mix, though they cannot afford too many more slip-ups.

While they will be favourites to beat David Moyes and his side, the Hammers defeated Arsenal at the London Stadium earlier this season when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup, while they also won at the Emirates in the league in December.

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

