Watch The Weeknd's Entire Epic Performance at the Super Bowl LV

The Weeknd put on a truly spectacular performance for the Super Bowl LV, and if you missed it for any reason, go ahead and watch below, and here's a list of casual things you can expect:

A wild set Dancing to "Blinding Lights," obviously Face bandages. Like, a sea of them.

FYI, if you're wondering why The Weeknd didn't have any guests show up during the performance (which is kinda a halftime show tradition at this point), he explained: Speaking to the NFL Network ahead of the show, he said “I've been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There’s no special guests.”

He also explained the performance's unusual set up this year thanks to the pandemic. “Due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built the stage within the stadium,” he said. “We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. So we built the stage in the stadium, but I’m not gonna tell you anything else 'cause you have to watch on Sunday.”

