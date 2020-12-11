What to Watch this Weekend: Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen headline this week's SNL
FRIDAY
I'm Your Woman
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Director Julia Hart (Fast Color) offers up this thrilling twist on the '70s crime thriller, placing a woman, Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) at its center. "The primary inspiration for wanting to set it in the '70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist," Hart previously told EW. When her gangster husband’s crimes put Jean in danger, she must go on the run with her baby, aided by a man (Arinzé Kene) and woman (Marsha Stephanie Blake) who help her learn how to do more than just survive. —Maureen Lee Lenker
The Wilds
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Being a teenage girl growing up in America is hard enough as is. But what happens when a group of them get stranded on a deserted island? Amazon’s first YA series follows eight girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them to fend for themselves. As the castaways grapple with their new dire circumstances, they both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. But what they don't know is the biggest twist of all: these girls did not end up on this island by accident. The similarities to Lost are unavoidable as the first season uses flashbacks to tell stories set in three different timelines (pre-plane crash, on the island, and after they’re rescued) but this compelling, gripping mystery is something totally new that puts many different young female characters front and center. —Sydney Bucksbaum
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
It's time to get'cha head in the holiday game with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series holiday special titled (deep breath in) High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special! The 45-minute episode reunites the cast for performances of their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's songs along with their childhood holiday memories, stories about their best and most embarrassing presents, their family traditions, photos, and New Year's resolutions. The special also features a sneak peek at season 2, with a brand-new song written and performed by Joshua Bassett. "The first episode of season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off," creator Tim Federle tells EW. "It's a very holiday-themed episode. I said to Josh, 'What if you wrote a new Christmas song from Ricky's point of view?' It's a really great Joshua Bassett original. It's a really sweet moment in the episode." —SB
The Prom
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
If you’re in need of a bit of glitter and joy, look no further than The Prom. Adapted from a Broadway musical, the new Netflix film is Ryan Murphy’s stab at a big old-fashioned movie musical. Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman star as a quartet of washed-up Broadway stars who try to reinvigorate their careers by making an Indiana prom their cause célèbre. Emma (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, but will the media frenzy these Big Apple hams bring with them prove more than she bargained for? —MLL
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
When Saturday Night Live produced its at-home quarantine shows earlier this year, one of the highlights was Chloe Fineman’s sweatshirt-wearing, French-speaking Timothée Chalamet impression, who dispensed fashion advice and waxed poetic about the versatile nature of navy-blue hoodies. Now, the “boy king” himself is coming to Studio 8H, hosting SNL’s Dec. 12 episode, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the musical guest. Here’s hoping we get at least one sketch with both Fineman’s Timmy and the real Timmy. —Devan Coggan
SUNDAY
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo
Now that we got an update on how the women are doing in quarantine, with Porsha Williams most notably on her way back from putting her life on the line to demand justice for Breonna Taylor’s death at a protest in Kentucky, it’s time to introduce the new cast members. While Cynthia Bailey brings on the new housewife Drew Sidora, an actress fresh out of Los Angeles and ready to make a new start in Atlanta, Kenya Moore brings on a new friend named LaToya Ali who is helping her come out of her shell now that they’re both separated from their husbands. —Marcus Jones
The Real Housewives of Potomac
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
What a season it’s been for this messy bunch of Marylanders — and now it’s time for all of them to answer for it. In this year’s explosive reunion, the ladies gather once again (at a distance!), all wearing vibrant yellows, to revisit the biggest dramas of the season — including our personal favorite, Karen’s great disdain for Gizelle’s admittedly questionable wardrobe. Other things to look out for: Monique, ever the not-lazy mom, brings a binder of receipts! and her bird T’Challa makes a guest appearance! And that’s not even to mention digging back into the wine barn fight that started it all! Get a stack of folded napkins ready, because it’s going to be a reunion to remember. —Mary Sollosi
