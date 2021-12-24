What to Watch this Weekend: It's time to say goodbye to Insecure , okay?!
FRIDAY
The Wheel of Time
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Season Finale
Now that we know the identity of the Dragon Reborn, it's time to see if they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Dark One. But as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) leads her long-sought hero to the Eye of the World, Trollocs are amassing at the gates of Fal Dara. The world seems to hang in the balance… but this is only the first season in a TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's famously-long fantasy epic. Rest assured there are many twists and turns to come. —Christian Holub
Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred)
Related content:
Meet Moiraine: Rosamund Pike explains what interests her about The Wheel of Time
Dickinson
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Finale
Hailee Steinfeld's turn as a young Emily Dickinson comes to an end with the series finale of the Apple TV+ series. The third and final season has seen Emily grapple with the importance of poetry in wartime — but the series as a whole has certainly taken a new look at what a period piece can be. Series creator Alena Smith tells EW, "TV has changed a lot from what it used to be. Someone like me, who has this background in playwriting and is more of a literary person, probably wouldn't have been doing TV 15 years ago, but now we are." —Ashley Boucher
Zach Dilgard/Apple TV+
Related content:
Meet Your Maker: Here's what inspires Dickinson creator Alena Smith
Hailee Steinfeld hits her mark: The Dickinson star prepares to enter the MCU with Hawkeye
How Hailee Steinfeld and Dickinson creator welcomed the legendary poet into the modern era
Don't Look Up
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Don't look up — look at your Netflix queue for the star-studded comedy from writer-director Adam McKay. Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill — not to mention Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi — the movie sees Lawrence and DiCaprio's characters trying to convince the world that there is a comet definitely about to hit Earth… and that they should care about it. —Ashley Boucher
Related content:
Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming Don't Look Up
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep get cosmic about their comedy Don't Look Up
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Slugfest (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
1000 Miles From Christmas — Netflix
8 p.m.
Hot Chocolate Holiday (movie) — Lifetime
It's a Wonderful Life (movie) — NBC
10 p.m.
How To With John Wilson — HBO
10:30 p.m.
Chillin Island — HBO
11:30 p.m.
Christmas Eve Mass (special) — NBC
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Call the Midwife (holiday special) — PBS
10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade — ABC
8 p.m.
Writing Around the Christmas Tree (movie) — Lifetime
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Insecure
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Series Finale
Who will Issa (Issa Rae) choose in the HBO dramedy's series finale: Lawrence (Jay Ellis) or Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)? That's the questions viewers were left with after the show's penultimate episode concluded with Issa standing alone following an altercation between her two love interests. While we don't know what the answer is, we do know that Rae stressed over how to end her critically acclaimed series, so much so that she re-wrote the ending two weeks before it was scheduled to start shooting. "Thank God I had a burst of inspiration of what I wanted it to be, and that's what we ended up shooting. I stand by it, I like it," said Rae in EW's October digital cover story. "The other one was good, too, but it just didn't feel like the most [satisfying]. It didn't feel like our show… I can't wait to talk about it when it airs to see if I made the wrong decision." Oh, you can bet Insecure fans will definitely let Rae know how they feel. —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
Insecure star Jay Ellis unpacks that 'frustrating' Lawrence-centric episode
Insecure star Kendrick Sampson weighs the pros and cons of Nathan and Issa ending up together
Letterkenny
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Premiere
Pitter patter, let's get at 'er! Hulu's Letterkenny is back for another round of fightin', chorin', and gettin' hammered with the hicks, skids, and hockey players, and season 10 promises some hilarious misadventures for the show's Canadian cast of characters. Story lines include the hockey players and skids competing for "VidVok" fame, the return of Noah Dyck (Trailer Park Boys' Jonathan Torrens) and his Tobias Fünke-esque double entendres, the men of Letterkenny receiving, um, comprehensive physical exams, and Wayne (series creator Jared Keeso) driving a Zamboni. You can't beat that with a stick. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Letterkenny season 10 trailer has brews, butts, and banter galore
Pen15 creators discuss why they wanted to end the show now (and that bl--job scene)
Gillian Anderson breaks down her 'hilarious' turn on The Great and that outrageous [SPOILER]
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Insecure: The End (doc) — HBO Max
Mayor of Kingstown — Paramount+
7 p.m.
TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! (special) — Fox
9 p.m.
Condor (back-to-back eps/season finale) — Epix
Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (special) — Food Network
Hightown (season finale) — Starz
10 p.m.
Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop (holiday special) — HGTV
10:40 p.m.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).