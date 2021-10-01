What to Watch this Weekend: Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves help kick off a new SNL season
FRIDAY
The Many Saints of Newark
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Written by Sopranos creator David Chase and directed by series alum Alan Taylor, this prequel film heads back to 1967 Newark, N.J., and introduces fans to younger versions of beloved members of the Soprano family, like Livia (Vera Farmiga), Junior (Corey Stoll), and Tony (Michael Gandolfini). But at the heart of the story is Alessando Nivola's Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Christopher and mentor to Tony. "David Chase wrote me the role of a lifetime," Nivola previously told EW. "Far and away, filming this movie was the most exciting thing in my career so far. It's an incredibly nuanced, violent, funny, charming, scary, morally confused person, and it was an absolute joy to play." —Derek Lawrence
Maid
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
It's a real family affair in Netflix's Maid. The new limited series stars real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell as an onscreen mother-daughter duo in an adaptation of Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. It follows the story of Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter. —Sydney Bucksbaum
The Guilty
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
You'll want to go into Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua's remake of the 2018 Danish thriller The Guilty knowing as little as possible. "Nothing is as it seems," recently teased Gyllenhaal, who plays demoted cop-turned-911 operator Joe Baylor. "Joe really does not enjoy his job, but, in the end, what he realizes is, in order to solve this case, he has to face a truth within himself. I love characters that are question marks, and, in a lot of ways, he's the ultimate question mark." —Derek Lawrence
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Mr. Corman (season finale) — Apple TV+
Vince Carter: Legacy (doc) — Crackle Plus
Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel (special) — Discovery+
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (special) — Disney+
In With the Old (series debut) — Magnolia Network
Seinfeld (Netflix debut) — Netflix
Escape to the Chateau (season premiere) — Peacock
Movies
My Name Is Pauli Murray — Amazon Prime Video
Diana: The Musical (special Broadway presentation) — Netflix
Stuck Together — Netflix
Implanted — Digital
What Breaks the Ice — Digital
Witch Hunt — Digital/VOD
The Addams Family 2 — VOD
Stop and Go — VOD
Mayday — VOD
Coming Home in the Dark — VOD
Check local listings
The Kennedy Center at 50 (special) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World (special) — ABC
S.W.A.T. (season premiere) — CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) — The CW
Under Wraps (DCOM debut) — Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS
Dynasty (season finale) — The CW
Selling the Big Easy (two-episode season premiere) — HGTV
9:35 p.m.
The Ghost and Molly McGee (series debut) — Disney Channel
10 p.m.
20/20 ("The Sinfluencer of Soho") — ABC
Eli Roth's History of Horror (season premiere) — AMC
Blue Bloods (season premiere) — CBS
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Season Premiere
Wow! Owen Wilson is headed to Studio 8H to kick off Saturday Night Live's 47th season alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves and a mostly-intact-from-last-season cast, minus Beck Bennett but plus three new additions. What can you expect? We have no real idea, of course, but we're guessing Wilson will be roped into some sort of Loki-inspired sketch — and hoping he'll cross paths with Melissa Villaseñor's impression of him. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Haunted Museum (series debut) — Discovery+
9:30 a.m.
Amphibia (season premiere) — Disney Channel
7 p.m.
Frankie Drake Mysteries (U.S. season premiere) — Ovation
8 p.m.
iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 (special) — The CW
The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Love Strikes Twice (movie) — Hallmark
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Billions
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Season Finale
Could Axe (Damian Lewis) be headed to the slammer? That is the question heading into Billions' season 5 finale as the never-ending cat-and-mouse game between rivals Axe and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) comes to a head… again. Helping Chuck in his plot to take down Chuck has been Michael Prince, played by Corey Stoll, who is set to return as a series regular in season 6. "It's an interesting challenge coming onto a show that's in its fifth season now and everybody knows their characters so well and the writers know the actors well enough to write towards them, so there's this comfortability that everyone has," Stoll told EW last year. "I felt lucky that people helped me get on board quickly. But one of the things that I've keyed into on this show is how everybody is very competitive and every scene is a power struggle — but the characters are happy warriors, and there is this joy that almost all of the characters take in the fight. And having Damian to play against has been just a lot of fun." —Derek Lawrence
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Call the Midwife (season premiere) — PBS
Masterpiece: Grantchester (season premiere) — PBS
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos (season premiere) — ABC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2 (special) — The CW
The Circus — Showtime
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Chapelwaite — Epix
Halloween Wars — Food Network
One Summer (movie) — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Heels — Starz
Animal Kingdom (season finale) — TNT
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season premiere) — AMC
Fiasco — Epix
Outrageous Pumpkins (season premiere) — Food Network
Nuclear Family — HBO
American Rust — Showtime
11 p.m.
Work in Progress — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
