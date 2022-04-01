What to watch this weekend: Jared Leto is 'Morbius,' Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' on Netflix

The Oscars have been handed out, the flap about the slap continues, but here's some good news: Jared Leto is a vampire.

This weekend is a busy one for new movies, starting with a transformed Leto sporting impressive fangs in a Marvel superhero horror movie. Netflix offers a couple of interesting options: Writer/director Judd Apatow returns with a star-studded pandemic comedy featuring Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and Keegan-Michael Key while Richard Linklater did an animated coming-of-age movie set around the 1969 moon landing. And youngsters will get a kick out of an HBO Max sci-fi romantic comedy with a couple of teen-oriented faves, "Riverdale" heartthrob Cole Sprouse and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actress Lana Condor.

Here's a guide to new movies that'll satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their home video debut on demand:

'Morbius': How Jared Leto 'listens to that voice inside' in transformational roles

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who becomes a living vampire, in the new superhero film "Morbius."

If you yearn for obscure superheroes on screen: 'Morbius'

Jared Leto introduces Marvel's resident comic book "living vampire' in the new film, to disappointing results. To cure the rare blood disease slowly killing him, Dr. Michael Morbius combines bat and human DNA in an experiment that gives him superhuman abilities and also a pesky taste for blood. "Morbius" doesn't work as a superhero or a horror film, and while inherently ridiculous, the movie plays it all too straight to be enjoyable.

Where to watch: In theaters

Actress Carol Cobb (Karen Gillan) shares a moment with a large dinosaur making "Cliff Beasts 6"in the new Netflix comedy "The Bubble."

If you need some hearty, relatable laughs: 'The Bubble'

In Apatow's purest comedy since "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," a group of oddball actors (including Gillan, Pascal, Key, David Duchovny and Leslie Mann) travel to England during the pandemic and isolate at the same hotel to make the sixth film in a dinosaur-filled adventure franchise. Sex, drugs, TikTok dances and quarantine madness ensue in a playful, cameo-filled romp that nicely rocks a "Tropic Thunder" vibe.

Story continues

Where to watch: Netflix

'I want some hard laughs': Judd Apatow on new book, Netflix's 'The Bubble' and COVID-era comedy

If you loved 'Boyhood': 'Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood'

Linklater utilizes a really cool animation style – made with live-action and computer-generated imaging aspects – to craft a charming, wistful narrative (narrated by Jack Black) about a young boy growing up outside Houston in 1969 during the summer of the moon landing. Stan (Milo Coy) does prank calls with friends and listens to the music of the era but also has an intergalactic imagination as he's recruited by some NASA types (Glen Powell and Zachary Levi) and rocketed into a big adventure.

Where to watch: Netflix

Glen Powell: New 'Top Gun' flyboy talks Netflix's 'Apollo 10 ½,' that Oscar 'insanity' and Tom Cruise

Sophie (Lana Condor) and Walt (Cole Sprouse) grow close on a trip to Mars in the sci-fi romantic comedy "Moonshot."

If you live for rom-coms and/or 'Riverdale': 'Moonshot'

In the year 2049, Walt (Sprouse) and Sophie (Condor) find their way onto a spaceship headed to a Mars colony for love reasons – him for a girl he just met, she for a long-term boyfriend – and on their trip, they go from bickering at each other to growing close on spacewalks. There's nothing really you haven't seen before but the sci-fi setting at least switches up some old tropes and it's pleasant enough for a date-night streaming movie.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Rueby Wood plays a teenager who, when he doesn't get a role in his school musical, sets his sights on Broadway in the Disney+ musical comedy "Better Nate Than Ever."

If you're obsessed with Broadway: 'Better Nate Than Ever'

Rueby Wood's a one-kid highlight reel as the endearing and slightly eccentric Nate, a Pennsylvania teen crushed when he doesn't get a starring role in his school musical. With his parents out of town, he sneaks off to Manhattan with his BFF (Aria Brooks) to try out for a new "Lilo & Stitch" show (which honestly sounds like the best idea). The musical comedy is sufficiently heartwarming, as Nate also wrestles with his blossoming sexuality, and Lisa Kudrow is fun to watch as his frazzled actress aunt.

Where to watch: Disney+

When he's discharged by the Army and loses his pension, a special forces sergeant (Chris Pine) goes the private military route and gets caught up in a deadly conspiracy in "The Contractor."

If you're a Chris Pine completist: 'The Contractor'

Pine plays an involuntarily discharged Army man cut off from his pension and struggling with financial problems. After long promising he wouldn't sign on with a private military firm, he does just that when an old friend (Ben Foster) gets him a gig but an overseas mission embroils him in a larger conspiracy that wrecks his life. The film is better than your average generic action thriller yet does miss out on pursuing some interesting character angles.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play

A young witch takes on many forms (including Noomi Rapace) when investigating humanity in the 19th-century horror film "You Won't Be Alone."

If you're feeling witchy: 'You Won't Be Alone'

Terrence Malick probably won't make a folk horror film anytime soon so at least we have Goran Stolevski's gory and intriguing take on the supernatural. In 19th-century Macedonia, a frightening witch (Anamaria Marinca) passes on her dark spirit to a young girl, who shapeshifts and takes on the various form of her victims (including Noomi Rapace) to learn about what it means to be human. It's perfect for those who like their flicks to be thought-provoking and extremely bloody.

Where to watch: In theaters

A mysterious bunch of masked men bust up a dinner party in the invasion thriller "Barbarians."

If you dig dysfunctional dinner parties: 'Barbarians'

Iwan Rheon ("Game of Thrones") and Catalina Sandino Moreno play a young couple settling into their dream country home who host an evening with friends (Tom Cullen and Inès Spiridonov) that goes awkwardly bad when secrets are revealed over dinner. And that's before the weird psychos in masks show up. The solid home-invasion thriller is more satire than horror, introducing some local weirdness but leaning heavily into the breakdown of social manners.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play

Wealthy newlyweds (Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot) have their Egyptian honeymoon voyage go murderously wrong in the mystery "Death on the Nile."

Also on streaming

Kenneth Branagh's all-star Agatha Christie adaptation "Death on the Nile," starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening and more, is now available on Hulu, HBO Max and video-on-demand outlets.

If you missed it in theaters, "Parallel Mothers," directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Oscar nominee Penelope Cruz, is on Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Morbius,' Netflix's 'The Bubble': New films streaming, in theaters