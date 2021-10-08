What to Watch this Weekend: It's game over for Ted Lasso season 2

FRIDAY

Acapulco

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Mexican actor and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez stars in and executive produces this bilingual comedy set in the '80s about twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), who gets his dream job as a cabana boy at a flashy and popular Acapulco resort. But, shockingly, the job isn't all glitz and glam, and definitely isn't as easy as he expected — the guests are annoying, and his boss is even worse. Welcome to adulthood, Máximo. —Gerrad Hall

Ted Lasso

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Finale

If you're a Ted Lasso fan, then you probably have a few harsh words right now for Nathan Shelley. And his portrayer, Nick Mohammed, gets it, considering the increasingly arrogant assistant coach leaked to journalist Trent Crimm that Ted left an earlier match due to a panic attack. We don't yet know how Ted will react to the betrayal, but Mohammed is prepared to be feeling some heat of his own. "I'm anticipating a little bit of a… backlash is too strong a word," he tells EW. "The fan base is strong and they love the show, and I think, particularly episode 11, with all the surprises that that brings, they were deeply shocked, but they were very kind in the little bit I saw on social media. Yeah, they were saying that they hate Nate. [Laughs] But it's right, they should, because he's made a series of wrong decisions. They should be following that journey in the way that they are. Who knows how they're going to react to what episode 12 brings — it's one hell of a finale." —Derek Lawrence

Ted Lasso

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Justin Bieber: Our World

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

After 10 years of being the subject of multiple feature-length documentaries, pop star Justin Bieber is now even more hands-on in capturing behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations for his 2020 New Years' Eve comeback concert. Working with director Michael D. Ratner, a longtime collaborator of his, the singer hustles to find his footing after almost four years off stage, and showcases the great lengths performers are going to right now to adhere to strict COVID protocol while still delivering an unforgettable show. —Marcus Jones

Muppets Haunted Mansion

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

When Gonzo the Great is offered the chance to spend the night in the infamous Haunted Mansion — the same one where his magician idol, The Great MacGuffin, disappeared 100 years ago — he can't resist. Guided by the Mansion's Ghost Host (Will Arnett), Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn encounter a series of frights inspired by the Magic Kingdom's landmark attraction. Will they survive the Constance Hatchaway (Taraji P. Henson), the ax-wielding bride? The mysteries lurking in Room 999? Or the terrible stand-up set from Gozzie the Hatbox Bear? ("Usually I'm worried about dying up here, but it looks like you beat me to it!") Fear not — this is Disney+, not Shudder. —Kristen Baldwin

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (series debut) — Discovery+

Leverage: Redemption (new episodes) — IMDb TV

Pretty Smart (series debut) — Netflix

A Tale Dark & Grimm (series debut) — Netflix

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (new episodes begin) — Paramount+

When the Streetlights Go On (season premiere) — Roku Channel

Movies

Jacinta (doc) — Hulu

Madame X (Madonna concert doc) — Paramount+

South of Heaven (movie) — Digital/VOD

Survive the Game (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank (season premiere) — ABC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

9 p.m.

20/20 (season premiere: "Chippendales Murder") — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew (season premiere) — The CW

Dateline — NBC

Ready to Love (season premiere) — OWN

The Amber Ruffin Show (season premiere) — Peacock

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

The Zoo (season premiere) — Animal Planet

Dying to Belong (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (season premiere) — The CW

South Beach Love (movie) — Hallmark

Dateline — NBC

11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Saturday Night Live (guest host Kim Kardashian, musical guest Halsey) — NBC

SUNDAY

Legends of the Hidden Temple

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

Oh my Olmec! The '90s Nickelodeon classic is back—and supersized in more ways than one: "It had live up to the memory that's been built up in everyone's mind since childhood," executive producer Scott A. Rudin says of building a massive outdoor set for the pairs of adult contestants to swim, climb, and crawl through. The host is now Cristela Alonzo, but Omlec is still voiced by Dee Bradley Baker—though the stone-faced fan favorite has traded his round earrings for square ones, thanks to expert hired to help the show repre- sent Mayan culture more authentically. —Patrick Gomez

Diana

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CNN

Docuseries Debut

Princess of Wales Fever 2021 continues with CNN's new docuseries, which purports to reframe the conventional story of Diana's life and legacy. New interviews and voices craft a portrait of a complex woman and feminist role model who challenged tradition and became a new kind of princess. The first of six episodes, airing Sunday, will look at Diana Spencer's lonely childhood and her early romance and courtship with Prince Charles, with future entries focusing on her marriage, global stardom, humanitarian work, and more. Tune in to prime yourself for the release of Spencer in November; tune out despairing that The Crown season 5 doesn't arrive for another year. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Evil (season finale) — Paramount+

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (series debut) — Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos — ABC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

The Equalizer (season premiere) — CBS

The Simpsons — Fox

Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home (series debut) — HGTV

BMF — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Walking Dead (midseason finale) — AMC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS

Chapelwaite — Epix

Halloween Wars — Food Network

Bob's Burgers — Fox

The Vows We Keep — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Scenes From a Marriage (finale) — HBO

Buried (docuseries debut) — Showtime

Heels (season finale) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC

SEAL Team (season premiere) — CBS

Fiasco — Epix

Outrageous Pumpkins — Food Network

Nuclear Family (finale) — HBO

When Big Things Go Wrong (series debut) — History

American Rust — Showtime

11 p.m.

Work in Progress (season finale) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

