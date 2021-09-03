What to Watch this Weekend: The end is near for Money Heist as final season premieres
FRIDAY
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Billie Eilish might be a baaaaaaad guy but she's got lots of love for her hometown, Los Angeles. In this new concert film, she performs her new album Happier Than Ever from beginning to end (and, according to her, the only time she'll do that) from the iconic Hollywood Bowl, intercut with vignettes of an animated version of Billie on a journey through L.A. Find your power — and maybe some popcorn — and check out this beautiful and special film. It's definitely is not a lost cause. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Happier Than Ever review: Billie Eilish grows up, slows down on her intimate sophomore album
Billie Eilish serves edgy Disney princess in the first trailer for her concert film
Billie Eilish thinks it's 'ridiculous' people care about her body
Money Heist
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
The final season of Money Heist — a.k.a. La Casa de Papel — is kicking off with a bang. After Nairobi's (Alba Flores) tragic murder, the gang inside the Bank of Spain is out for blood. This is no longer just a heist … it's all-out war. But now that Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has found the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and is holding him at gunpoint, the gang has lost its fearless, meticulous leader on the outside. So it's a good thing Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) has successfully escaped police custody and made it inside the Bank of Spain to finally be hands on with the mission. But will she be enough to help bring justice to Nairobi and finish the heist without losing any more beloved city-named team members? It's finally time to binge-watch to find out! —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
Money Heist stars detail how dire the gang's situation is in the final season
Money Heist showrunner previews the 'total destruction' of the final season
How Netflix hit Money Heist raises the stakes with its second heist
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The D'Amelio Show (series debut) — Hulu
Movies
Cinderella — Amazon Prime
Worth — Netflix
The J Team — Paramount+
The Madness Inside Me — Digital
The Gateway — Digital/VOD
It Takes Three — Digital/VOD
Hands Up — VOD
Saving Paradise — VOD
8 p.m.
Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS
Burden of Truth — The CW
9 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James (doc) — Showtime
10 p.m.
CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project — CBS
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Cheer For Your Life (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (midseason premiere) — BBC America
SUNDAY
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
Legends of Tomorrow's out of this world sixth season wraps up Sunday with a long-awaited wedding (Three cheers for Avalance!) and an alien invasion led by the villainous Bishop. Based on past comments from the team, it sounds as though it'll be a wild affair — in other words, very Legends. "We will have a beautiful, very intimate, very sweet, very heartfelt, emotional wedding for Ava and Sara at the end of our season that will have a big Legends twist to it," co-showrunner Keto Shimizu teased during San Diego Comic-Con in July. "[The finale] is going to be bigger than the crossover in terms of the amount of visual effects and craziness." Whatever's in store, we know we won't have to wait too long to watch the aftermath since the daffy superhero drama returns for its seventh season Oct. 13. —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
Legends of Tomorrow star Matt Ryan opens up about Constantine's 'cathartic' fate
David Ramsey reveals what inspired the Legends of Tomorrow episode he directed
Legends of Tomorrow previews Avalance's wedding, Matt Ryan's new season 7 role at Comic-Con
Billions
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
More than a year after COVID initially cut short season 5 of Billions, the rich Showtime series, which has already been renewed for season 6, returns with five new episodes. The ever-changing dynamics and rivalries continue, with much of the new drama coming courtesy of the arrival of Axe's (Damian Lewis) latest foe, billionaire Michael Prince (Corey Stoll). "Damian is so game and from our very first scene we're sparring," Stoll told EW last year. "It's an interesting challenge coming onto a show that's in its fifth season now and everybody knows their characters so well and the writers know the actors well enough to write towards them, so there's this comfortability that everyone has. I felt lucky that people helped me get onboard quickly. But one of the things that I've keyed into on this show is how everybody is very competitive and every scene is a power struggle — but the characters are happy warriors, there is this joy that almost all of the characters take in the fight." —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
Billions recap: Axe's anger makes for an explosive midseason finale
Showtime cashes in season 6 renewal for Billions, Corey Stoll to return as series regular
Julianna Margulies couldn't be happier to be on Billions: 'It feels like going home'
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Masterpiece: Guilt (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Buddy vs. Duff (season finale) — Food Network
NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 — HBO
Gossip — Showtime
Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz
9 p.m.
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
Heels — Starz
10 p.m.
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty (back-to-back eps/season finale) — Adult Swim
Work in Progress — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).