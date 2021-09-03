What to Watch this Weekend: The end is near for Money Heist as final season premieres

FRIDAY

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Billie Eilish might be a baaaaaaad guy but she's got lots of love for her hometown, Los Angeles. In this new concert film, she performs her new album Happier Than Ever from beginning to end (and, according to her, the only time she'll do that) from the iconic Hollywood Bowl, intercut with vignettes of an animated version of Billie on a journey through L.A. Find your power — and maybe some popcorn — and check out this beautiful and special film. It's definitely is not a lost cause. —Gerrad Hall

Money Heist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The final season of Money Heist — a.k.a. La Casa de Papel — is kicking off with a bang. After Nairobi's (Alba Flores) tragic murder, the gang inside the Bank of Spain is out for blood. This is no longer just a heist … it's all-out war. But now that Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has found the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and is holding him at gunpoint, the gang has lost its fearless, meticulous leader on the outside. So it's a good thing Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) has successfully escaped police custody and made it inside the Bank of Spain to finally be hands on with the mission. But will she be enough to help bring justice to Nairobi and finish the heist without losing any more beloved city-named team members? It's finally time to binge-watch to find out! —Sydney Bucksbaum

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Ted Lasso — Apple TV+

The D'Amelio Show (series debut) — Hulu

Movies

Cinderella — Amazon Prime

Worth — Netflix

The J Team — Paramount+

The Madness Inside Me — Digital

The Gateway — Digital/VOD

It Takes Three — Digital/VOD

Hands Up — VOD

Saving Paradise — VOD

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Burden of Truth — The CW

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James (doc) — Showtime

10 p.m.

CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project — CBS

Dateline — NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Cheer For Your Life (movie) — Lifetime

Say Yes to the Dress — TLC

9 p.m.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (midseason premiere) — BBC America

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

Legends of Tomorrow's out of this world sixth season wraps up Sunday with a long-awaited wedding (Three cheers for Avalance!) and an alien invasion led by the villainous Bishop. Based on past comments from the team, it sounds as though it'll be a wild affair — in other words, very Legends. "We will have a beautiful, very intimate, very sweet, very heartfelt, emotional wedding for Ava and Sara at the end of our season that will have a big Legends twist to it," co-showrunner Keto Shimizu teased during San Diego Comic-Con in July. "[The finale] is going to be bigger than the crossover in terms of the amount of visual effects and craziness." Whatever's in store, we know we won't have to wait too long to watch the aftermath since the daffy superhero drama returns for its seventh season Oct. 13. —Chancellor Agard

Billions

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

More than a year after COVID initially cut short season 5 of Billions, the rich Showtime series, which has already been renewed for season 6, returns with five new episodes. The ever-changing dynamics and rivalries continue, with much of the new drama coming courtesy of the arrival of Axe's (Damian Lewis) latest foe, billionaire Michael Prince (Corey Stoll). "Damian is so game and from our very first scene we're sparring," Stoll told EW last year. "It's an interesting challenge coming onto a show that's in its fifth season now and everybody knows their characters so well and the writers know the actors well enough to write towards them, so there's this comfortability that everyone has. I felt lucky that people helped me get onboard quickly. But one of the things that I've keyed into on this show is how everybody is very competitive and every scene is a power struggle — but the characters are happy warriors, there is this joy that almost all of the characters take in the fight." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Masterpiece: Guilt (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Big Brother — CBS

Buddy vs. Duff (season finale) — Food Network

NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 — HBO

Gossip — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead — AMC

Wellington Paranormal — The CW

Heels — Starz

10 p.m.

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty (back-to-back eps/season finale) — Adult Swim

Work in Progress — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

