What to Watch this Weekend: Dave Chappelle is back for another post-election SNL

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

In this week’s adventure, Mando takes The Child on a ferry for a sea voyage, and then they end up re-teaming with their old friends Cara Dune and Greef Karga and then they all fight a bunch of Stormtroopers chasing them on speeder bikes! Okay, so we just totally made that description up based on the trailer footage. Truth is, as of this writing, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the second season's second episode of the Disney+ series, other than that the drama series’ premiere last week proved it continues to be a rather spectacular must-watch full of expensive-looking action and adorable Baby Yoda reactions and bloodless sci-fi violence and classic Star Wars callbacks. Oh, and that Rosario Dawson will eventually show up playing Ahsoka because — as somebody famous probably said somewhere once — in Hollywood, the rumors are always true. —James Hibberd

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Country Ever After (series debut) — Netflix

Kindred (movie) — Digital/VOD

Possessor (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Dark and the Wicked (movie) — Digital/VOD

Triggered (movie) — Digital/VOD

Mortal (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Informer (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

The Christmas Yule Blog — Lifetime

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Ready to Love — OWN

10 p.m.

Dateline — NBC

Put a Ring on It — OWN

SATURDAY

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

Instead of the Rock Hall’s usual in-person induction fanfare, HBO will broadcast a two-hour, COVID-safe special to honor this year’s class (Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex). Bad news first: There is a sad (and obvious) lack of live performances. But the Hall makes up for it with a mix of funky speeches and rare archival footage, from Iggy Pop inducting Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, to T’yanna and CJ Wallace accepting the Rock Hall honors on behalf of their father, the late Notorious B.I.G., to Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan making a speech from what appears to be a half-bathroom. For 2020, it’s as rock and roll as we’re going to get. —Alex Suskind

Related content:

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Four years ago, Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live’s post-election episode. Now, he’s returning to Studio 8H for the first show after the 2020 presidential election (and knowing Chappelle, he’ll probably have a lot to say). Joining him will be Foo Fighters as the musical guest — which means frontman Dave Grohl will be breaking his own record for SNL’s most musical guest appearances, with 13 so far. —Devan Coggan

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8:30 a.m.

Pikwik Pack (series debut) — Disney Junior/DisneyNOW

11:30 a.m.

My Little Pony: Pony Life (series debut) — Discovery Family

6 p.m.

Killer Siblings (season premiere) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Earth's Great Seasons (series debut) — BBC America

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater — Hallmark

A Welcome Home Christmas — Lifetime

10 p.m.

Behind Every Man (series debut) — OWN

Midnight

Hell Den (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy

SUNDAY

Moonbase 8

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

Middle-aged comedy actors sure do like to play astronaut, don’t they? Though Netflix’s Space Force was an A-list disappointment, Showtime is launching its own space sitcom: Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker), and Cap (John C. Reilly) are hapless astronauts living on a lunar simulation base. Despite the trio’s sky-high aspirations, Moonbase 8 is essentially a workplace comedy with some NASA-themed touches. In Sunday's premiere, Cap attempts to fix the base’s busted water supply, only to cause an even bigger disaster that proves to be fatal for the gang’s fourth team member (a guest star we won’t spoil). Is it funny? Not particularly. But neither was Space Force, and that show made the Netflix top 10. —Kristen Baldwin