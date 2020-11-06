What to Watch this Weekend: Dave Chappelle is back for another post-election SNL

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Mandalorian
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
In this week’s adventure, Mando takes The Child on a ferry for a sea voyage, and then they end up re-teaming with their old friends Cara Dune and Greef Karga and then they all fight a bunch of Stormtroopers chasing them on speeder bikes! Okay, so we just totally made that description up based on the trailer footage. Truth is, as of this writing, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the second season's second episode of the Disney+ series, other than that the drama series’ premiere last week proved it continues to be a rather spectacular must-watch full of expensive-looking action and adorable Baby Yoda reactions and bloodless sci-fi violence and classic Star Wars callbacks. Oh, and that Rosario Dawson will eventually show up playing Ahsoka because — as somebody famous probably said somewhere once — in Hollywood, the rumors are always true. —James Hibberd
Related content:
- The Mandalorian season 2: Here's where you've seen sand worm before
- Watch the trailer for Disney+'s new Star Wars Holiday Special
- The Mandalorian: 5 questions season 2 should answer
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Country Ever After (series debut) — Netflix
Kindred (movie) — Digital/VOD
Possessor (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Dark and the Wicked (movie) — Digital/VOD
Triggered (movie) — Digital/VOD
Mortal (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Informer (movie) — VOD
8 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
The Christmas Yule Blog — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Ready to Love — OWN
10 p.m.
Put a Ring on It — OWN
SATURDAY
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO
Instead of the Rock Hall’s usual in-person induction fanfare, HBO will broadcast a two-hour, COVID-safe special to honor this year’s class (Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex). Bad news first: There is a sad (and obvious) lack of live performances. But the Hall makes up for it with a mix of funky speeches and rare archival footage, from Iggy Pop inducting Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, to T’yanna and CJ Wallace accepting the Rock Hall honors on behalf of their father, the late Notorious B.I.G., to Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan making a speech from what appears to be a half-bathroom. For 2020, it’s as rock and roll as we’re going to get. —Alex Suskind
Related content:
- Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Doobie Brothers among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
- On the scene at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 ceremony in Brooklyn
- The haters' guide to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Four years ago, Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live’s post-election episode. Now, he’s returning to Studio 8H for the first show after the 2020 presidential election (and knowing Chappelle, he’ll probably have a lot to say). Joining him will be Foo Fighters as the musical guest — which means frontman Dave Grohl will be breaking his own record for SNL’s most musical guest appearances, with 13 so far. —Devan Coggan
Related content:
- Saturday Night Live recap: John Mulaney returns for Halloween episode with musical guest the Strokes
- Watch Darrell Hammond's best moments as Sean Connery on Saturday Night Live
- Chappelle's Show coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November
What Else to Watch
8:30 a.m.
Pikwik Pack (series debut) — Disney Junior/DisneyNOW
11:30 a.m.
My Little Pony: Pony Life (series debut) — Discovery Family
6 p.m.
Killer Siblings (season premiere) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Earth's Great Seasons (series debut) — BBC America
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater — Hallmark
A Welcome Home Christmas — Lifetime
10 p.m.
Behind Every Man (series debut) — OWN
Midnight
Hell Den (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy
SUNDAY
Moonbase 8
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on Showtime
Series Debut
Middle-aged comedy actors sure do like to play astronaut, don’t they? Though Netflix’s Space Force was an A-list disappointment, Showtime is launching its own space sitcom: Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker), and Cap (John C. Reilly) are hapless astronauts living on a lunar simulation base. Despite the trio’s sky-high aspirations, Moonbase 8 is essentially a workplace comedy with some NASA-themed touches. In Sunday's premiere, Cap attempts to fix the base’s busted water supply, only to cause an even bigger disaster that proves to be fatal for the gang’s fourth team member (a guest star we won’t spoil). Is it funny? Not particularly. But neither was Space Force, and that show made the Netflix top 10. —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen shoot for the stars in first Moonbase 8 teaser
- Lisa Kudrow did not know there was a real Space Force when she filmed Space Force
- Comedian and Desus & Mero writer Ziwe Fumudoh lands her own Showtime variety series
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos — ABC
The Real Murders of Orange County (series debut) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Pandora — The CW
Holiday Wars — Food Network
The Circus (season finale) — Showtime
8:30 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS
Bless the Harts — Fox
Our Cartoon President (season finale) — Showtime
9 p.m.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Kids Baking Championship: Season's Sweetings (special) — Food Network
Bob's Burgers (200th episode) — Fox
Rebuilding Paradise (broadcast debut) — National Geographic
The Good Lord Bird — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere) — CBS
10 p.m.
Card Sharks — ABC
The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC
By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (series debut) — Epix
*times are ET and subject to change