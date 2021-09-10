What to watch this weekend: 'Malignant' on HBO Max,' 9/11 musical 'Come From Away,' 'Kate'

The weather's getting a little cooler, pumpkin spice is in the lattes, and with fall movies upon us, there are plenty of places to see them with theaters open and new films still streaming at home.

This weekend is a busy one, highlighted by Oscar Isaac starring as a gambler seeking redemption in a Paul Schrader revenge drama and "The Conjuring" creator James Wan crafting an original (and very crazy) creep show. A Broadway musical about the events of 9/11 comes to Apple TV+, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a poisoned assassin in a Netflix action thriller, Kristen Bell is clipping coupons and laundering money in a crime comedy, and a couple of documentaries focus on Truman Capote's social life and the friendship of icons Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

Here's a guide to new movies that'll satisfy every cinematic taste:

"The Card Counter" (Sept. 10, theaters): Cirk (Tye Sheridan, left) is an angry young man who seeks out William Tell (Oscar Isaac), an ex-serviceman turned gambler, to exact revenge on a military colonel in writer/director Paul Schrader's thriller.

If, like Jessica Chastain, you're all about Oscar Isaac: 'The Card Counter'

In a slow and measured movie that's both brutal and bleak, Isaac shines as an ace gambler and former interrogator named William Tell, who spent nearly 10 years in military jail. He meets a young man named Cirk (Tye Sheridan) who offers him a chance at revenge on the sadistic private contractor (a gonzo Willem Dafoe) responsible for miseries in both their lives, though William tries to show the kid a better way on a casino tour with his new backer (Tiffany Haddish).

Where to watch: In theaters

Annabelle Wallis stars as a Seattle woman who sees visions of a mystery killer at work in James Wan's horror film "Malignant."

If you're in the mood for a B-movie splatter-fest: 'Malignant'

James Wan, the main man of "The Conjuring" franchise, returns to his gore-filled roots with this new gleefully cheesy yet still clever horror film. Annabelle Wallis stars as a Seattle woman who's attacked by a dark figure with a penchant for controlling electricity. That's shocking enough, but then she starts seeing strange visions of this killer hunting down victims that become all too real. It veers in an absolutely bonkers direction from there, perfect for those needing a good bloodbath that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Where to watch: In theaters and on HBO Max

The musical "Come From Away" tells the story of how a small town in Newfoundland welcomed 7,000 passengers into their community when flights were grounded on 9/11.

If you need a feel-good musical for a tragic day: 'Come From Away'

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and filmed live before an audience of first responders, the funny, uplifting and heartfelt Broadway show is based on the true story of 7,000 passengers who end up in a small Newfoundland town when flights are grounded following the attacks and the residents who go out of their way to take care of them.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a poisoned assassin out for revenge in the Tokyo-set action thriller "Kate."

If you could use a blood-drenched action flick: 'Kate'

Winstead's title character is poisoned on her last mission in Tokyo, and the dying woman heads off on a wild night of revenge that involves a lot of death and befriending the teenage daughter (Miku Martineau) of a former target. It's all pretty familiar for assassin-movie junkies, though it's fun to watch Winstead's hard-luck, no-nonsense killer try to keep it together to a J-pop soundtrack.

Where to watch: Netflix

Adam (Mark Duplass) gets to know his Spanish teacher Cariño (Natalie Morales) over video chat in "Language Lessons."

If you live for Zoom chats: 'Language Lessons'

Natalie Morales stars in and directs the heartbreaking yet absolutely delightful dramedy about the importance of human connection, even over the internet. Adam (Mark Duplass) is gifted with online Spanish lessons and has an awkward first cybermeeting with new teacher Cariño (Morales), but after he suffers a tragic loss, the two bond in ways that neither knew they needed.

Where to watch: In theaters

"Queenpins" centers on a frustrated suburban homemaker (Kristen Bell, left) and her vlogging bestie (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), who turn their coupon-saving hobby into a multimillion-dollar counterfeit caper.

If you're a Kristen Bell completist: 'Queenpins'

The mediocre crime comedy stars Bell as a suburban housewife who hatches an illegal coupon scheme with her vlogging BFF (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) that nabs them riches but veers wildly out of control. The real highlights, though, are Bebe Rexha as their go-to hacker and the odd-couple bromance between Paul Walter Hauser's dogged loss-prevention expert and Vince Vaughn's by-the-book postal inspector.

Where to watch: In theaters

"The Voyeurs" stars Sydney Sweeney as one half of a young couple who move into their dream apartment, witness the volatile relationship of the attractive lovers across the street, and unfortunately get involved in their neighbors' lives.

If you're all about erotic thrillers: 'The Voyeurs'

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith play young couple Pippa and Thomas, who luck into a Montreal loft apartment with a great view ... of their sexy neighbors (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo) across the street. Pippa and Thomas sneak many peeks, but get too involved when they witness infidelity in a narrative that features an effective twist and then ruins it by piling on plot turns.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

A New Hampshire auto-shop owner (director John Pollono, right) reconnects with his friends (Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham) in the black comedy "Small Engine Repair."

If you dig slow-burn working-class dramas: 'Small Engine Repair'

John Pollono adapts his own play and stars in the gripping and intimate black comedy as a New Hampshire single dad of a teenage daughter (Ciara Bravo) heading off to college. He invites his estranged pals (Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham) to his auto shop for a night of steaks, beer and reconnection, though the situation turns very dark when everybody finds out why they're really there.

Where to watch: In theaters

Audio archives and interviews dig into the life and work of Truman Capote, including a look at what was meant to be his masterpiece – a look at New York high society – in "The Capote Tapes."

if you're fascinated by literary enigmas: 'The Capote Tapes'

The documentary chronicles the life and works of colorful writer Truman Capote, emphasizing the relationships he made in New York social circles. Told through taped interviews with old friends and acquaintances, the film focuses on how the beloved author was courted by the upper class and then turned persona non grata when he dared to actually write about them.

Where to watch: In theaters

Featuring never-before-seen footage, "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali" examines the friendship between intellectual revolutionary Malcolm X (left) and outspoken Olympic champion Muhammad Ali.

If you love 1960s history: 'Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali'

Those who enjoyed "One Night in Miami" will appreciate this deeper dive into the real-life bond between civil rights activist Malcolm X and champion boxer Ali, formerly Cassius Clay. Featuring interviews with family members, the documentary takes a look at how they came together and how their brotherhood was broken when Ali sided with Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad instead of his close friend.

Where to watch: Netflix

