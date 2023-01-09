What to Watch this week: Video game-turned-series The Last of Us debut and Hunters go on final mission

Gerrad Hall
·6 min read

CBS is staging a huge crossover with the NCIS-verse: The teams of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles head to D.C. to celebrate one of their professors, who ends up dead. Their investigation then puts them in danger. Check out our full preview of the three-hour special event here, where stars LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Vanessa Lachey, Gary Cole, and Wilmer Valderrama reveal what fans can expect.

Also on TV this week is the long-awaited debut of the video-game adaptation, The Last of Us, which takes place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows survives played by Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, and more.

Feeding off the Wordle craze, the CBS game show Lingo debuts, hosted by RuPaul — and there's a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. Plus, new seasons of Servant, Vikings: Valhalla, Hunters, Your Honor, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, January 9

Streaming
Koala Man (series debut) - Hulu
Baking It (season finale) - Peacock

8 p.m.
NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles (winter premiere crossover event) - CBS
Fantasy Island - Fox
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo

9 p.m.
Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
Alert - Fox

10 p.m.
Quantum Leap - NBC

11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA

Tuesday, January 10

Streaming
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.
FBI - CBS
The Resident - Fox
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season premiere) - MTV
The Rookie - ABC
80th Golden Globe Awards - NBC

9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
FBI: International - CBS
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
1000-lb Sisters - TLC

10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, January 11

Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
The Circle (episodes 9-12) - Netflix
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Willow (season finale) - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

10:30 a.m.
Superkitties (series debut) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)

8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Chicago Med - NBC
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
The Conners (midseason prem) - ABC
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
Celebrity Name That Tune (season prem) - Fox

8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (midseason premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Lingo (series debut) - CBS
Chicago Fire - NBC
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules (season premiere) - HGTV
Abbott Elementary - ABC
American Pickers - History Channel

9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC

10 p.m.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
1000lb Best Friends - TLC
Big Sky: Deadly Trails - ABC
Chicago PD - NBC
Tough as Nails - CBS

Thursday, January 12

Streaming
The Traitors (series debut) - Peacock
Vikings: Valhalla (season premiere) - Netflix
The Climb (series debut) - HBO Max
How I Caught My Killer (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix
Velma (series debut) - HBO Max
Snap - ALLBLK
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Hush - ALLBLK
A House Divided (season premiere) - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men (midseason premiere) - BET+

8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Christina in the Country (series debut) - HGTV
Siesta Key - MTV
Walker (midseason premiere) - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate (season prem) - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season prem) - A&E
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Cribs - MTV
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
The Parent Test - ABC
Walker Independence (midseason premiere) - The CW

9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, January 13

Streaming
Servant (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Hunters (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Break Point (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Super League: The War for Football (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Movies
The Drop - Hulu
Sick - Hulu
Dog Gone - Netflix
A Man Called Otto - In theaters
Plane - In theaters

7 p.m.
SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (special) - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Shark Tank - ABC
Boys in Blue - Showtime
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
S.W.A.T. - CBS

8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape (docuseries debut) - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Fire Country - CBS
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, January 14

10 a.m.
The Pioneer Woman - Food Network

11 a.m.
The Kitchen - Food Network

8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion Pt. 3 (special) - OWN
The Wedding Veil Inspiration (movie) - Hallmark

9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS

Sunday, January 15

Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown (season premiere) - Paramount+
Paul T. Goldman - Peacock
1923 - Paramount+

Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC
East New York - CBS
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
Your Honor (season premiere) - Showtime
Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) - MGM+
The Last of Us (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Way Home (movie) - Hallmark Channel
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? - CNN
Family Karma - Bravo
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

10 p.m.
MILF Manor (series debut) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? (season finale) - CNN
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
Murf the Surf (series debut) - MGM+

*times are ET and subject to change

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28

    DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Justin Simmons forced two fumbles and the Denver Broncos dodged a franchise-worst 13th loss with a 31-28 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers (10-7) knew before kickoff they were locked into the fifth AFC playoff seed with a first-round game looming at Jacksonville, but coach Brandon Staley played his starters anyway, a decision that could prove costly. Joey Bosa had a sack in the first half, but ap

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying