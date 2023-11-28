What to Watch this week: “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” and “The Golden Bachelor ”finale
Plus, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in "May December," Jennifer Garner in "Family Switch," and more picks.
Following Taylor Swift's record-setting run in theaters with her Eras Tour concert film, Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance tour to cinemas. Plus, Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway star in Eileen, opening in select theaters; Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in Todd Haynes' May December on Netflix; Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Family Switch, also on Netflix; and Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross star in Candy Cane Lane on Amazon Prime Video.
On TV, the Golden Bachelor hands out his final rose on the season finale; five celebs fight to the finish on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test; and the screams come to an end on the season finale of Shining Vale, starring Courteney Cox. Plus, Charlie Sheen guest stars on Chuck Lorre's new comedy, Bookie; Gary Oldman stars in a new season of Old Horses; and Virgin River returns for its fifth season.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, November 27
Streaming
Hidden Assets - Acorn TV
Steeltown Murders (series debut) - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
A Town Called Victoria - PBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
The Voice - NBC
Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network / Max
Kitchen Nightmares - Fox
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean - Bravo
Basketball Wives - VH1
The Family Chantel - TLC
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season finale) - Fox
Let's Make a Deal Primetime - CBS
Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God (season finale) - HBO
Kids Baking Championship (holiday special) - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Basketball Wives: Orlando - VH1
30 Coins - HBO / Max
American Dad - TBS
Weakest Link (holiday special) - NBC
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Michelle Wolf) - Comedy Central
Barmageddon - USA
Tuesday, November 28
Streaming
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula - Shudder, AMC+
A Murder at the End of the World - Hulu
Verified Stand-Up (stand-up comedy series debut) - Netflix
Movies
What Happens Later - VOD
Check Local Listings
Groundbreakers - PBS
8 p.m.
Dancing With the Stars - ABC / Disney+
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
Street Outlaws vs. the World - Discovery / Max
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen - Food Network
NCIS: Sydney - CBS
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox
9 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season finale) - TLC / Max
The Voice - NBC
The Oval - BET
Wipeout - TBS
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown - Food Network / Max
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
Winter House - Bravo
Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - HBO / Max
10 p.m.
Welcome to Plathville - TLC / Max
Found - NBC
FBI True - CBS
Press Your Luck - ABC
Fargo - FX
South to Black Power (doc) - HBO / Max
FBI True - CBS
Wednesday, November 29
Streaming
Black Cake - Hulu
The Buccaneers - Apple TV+
The Santa Clauses - Disney+
Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix
The Artful Dodger (series debut) - Disney+, Hulu
Pretty Hard Cases (final season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
Shetland (season premiere) - BritBox
Slow Horses (season premiere) - Apple TV+
American Symphony (doc) - Netflix
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (docuseries debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Survivor - CBS
Sullivan's Crossing - The CW
The Challenge - MTV
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
91st Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center - NBC / Peacock
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
9 p.m.
The Spencer Sisters - The CW
Sistas - BET
Fixer Upper: The Hotel - Magnolia / Discovery+
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
Expedition Unknown - Discovery Channel
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
Snake Oil - Fox
9:15 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Miami - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
The Amazing Race - CBS
10 p.m.
SurrealEstate - SYFY
Christmas at Graceland (special) - NBC / Peacock
$100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Thursday, November 30
Streaming
The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu
Frasier - Paramount+
Wicked City - AllBlk
Kingdom Business - BET+
Rap Sh!t - Max
Julia - Max
Obliterated (series debut) - Netflix
Paris in Love (season premiere) - Peacock
Bookie (series debut) - Max
Colin From Accounts (season finale) - Paramount+
Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix
Movies
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (movie) - Netflix
Family Switch (movie) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Son of a Critch - The CW
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (special series debut) - Food Network / Max
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
The Golden Bachelor (season finale) - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
9 p.m.
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network
Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special - WE tv
All Star Shore - MTV
Southern Charm - Bravo
Transplant - NBC
Lego Masters - FOX
10 p.m.
House of Villains - E!
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Friday, December 1
Streaming
Sweet Home (season premiere) - Netflix
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Apple TV+
Movies
My Norwegian Holiday - Hallmark
Shayda - In select theaters
Eileen - In select theaters
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (concert film) - In theaters
Candy Cane Lane - Amazon Prime Video
How to Ruin the Holidays - VOD
In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 (doc) - VOD
How the Gringo Stole Christmas - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Who We Become (doc) - Netflix
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Disney+
Teddy's Christmas - In theaters
Pianoforte (doc) - In theaters, VOD
Everyone Will Burn - In select theaters
Don't Suck - In theaters, Digital, VOD
The Shift - In select theaters
The Exorcist: Believer - Peacock
May December - Netflix
8 p.m.
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
Gold Rush - Discovery
Ready to Love: Make a Move - OWN
The Last Cowboy - CMT
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (season premiere) - Starz
The World According to Football (docuseries debut) - Showtime / Paramount+
The Wall - NBC
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Shining Vale (season finale) - Starz
FBoy Island - The CW
Belle Collective - OWN
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv
Raid the Cage - CBS
Saturday, December 2
Streaming
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (60th anniversary special) - Disney+
8 p.m.
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Planet Earth III - BBC America / AMC+
Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler - Oxygen
A Not So Royal Christmas (movie) - Hallmark
Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas (movie) - Lifetime
Thriller 40 (doc) - Showtime / Paramount+
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Fatal Family Feuds (series debut) - Oxygen
A Christmas Serenade - OWN
10 p.m.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet - NatGeo Wild
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (host Emma Stone; musical guest Noah Kahan) - NBC
Sunday, December 3
Streaming
Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Annika - PBS
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on The Mystery Queen (series debut) - PBS
7 p.m.
Final Moments - Oxygen
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé - TLC / Max
Homestead Rescue - Discovery / Max
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown - Food Network / Max
Christmas With a Kiss (movie) - Hallmark
Mistletoe Match (movie) - Lifetime
Krapopolis - Fox
9 p.m.
Bob's Burgers - Fox
The Gilded Age - HBO / Max
Fellow Travelers - Showtime
Holiday Wars - Food Network / Max
Married to Medicine - Bravo
Chowchilla (doc) - CNN
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
The Curse - Showtime
The Great Christmas Light Fight - ABC
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
11:30 p.m.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.