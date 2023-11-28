What to Watch this week: “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” and “The Golden Bachelor ”finale

Plus, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in "May December," Jennifer Garner in "Family Switch," and more picks.

Following Taylor Swift's record-setting run in theaters with her Eras Tour concert film, Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance tour to cinemas. Plus, Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway star in Eileen, opening in select theaters; Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in Todd Haynes' May December on Netflix; Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Family Switch, also on Netflix; and Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross star in Candy Cane Lane on Amazon Prime Video.

On TV, the Golden Bachelor hands out his final rose on the season finale; five celebs fight to the finish on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test; and the screams come to an end on the season finale of Shining Vale, starring Courteney Cox. Plus, Charlie Sheen guest stars on Chuck Lorre's new comedy, Bookie; Gary Oldman stars in a new season of Old Horses; and Virgin River returns for its fifth season.



Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, November 27

Streaming

Hidden Assets - Acorn TV

Steeltown Murders (series debut) - Acorn TV



Check Local Listings

A Town Called Victoria - PBS



8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

The Voice - NBC

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network / Max

Kitchen Nightmares - Fox



9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean - Bravo

Basketball Wives - VH1

The Family Chantel - TLC

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season finale) - Fox

Let's Make a Deal Primetime - CBS

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God (season finale) - HBO

Kids Baking Championship (holiday special) - Food Network / Max



10 p.m.

Basketball Wives: Orlando - VH1

30 Coins - HBO / Max

American Dad - TBS

Weakest Link (holiday special) - NBC



11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Michelle Wolf) - Comedy Central

Barmageddon - USA



Tuesday, November 28

Streaming

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula - Shudder, AMC+

A Murder at the End of the World - Hulu

Verified Stand-Up (stand-up comedy series debut) - Netflix

Movies

What Happens Later - VOD



Check Local Listings

Groundbreakers - PBS



8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars - ABC / Disney+

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

Street Outlaws vs. the World - Discovery / Max

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen - Food Network

NCIS: Sydney - CBS

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox



9 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season finale) - TLC / Max

The Voice - NBC

The Oval - BET

Wipeout - TBS

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown - Food Network / Max

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

Winter House - Bravo

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - HBO / Max



10 p.m.

Welcome to Plathville - TLC / Max

Found - NBC

FBI True - CBS

Press Your Luck - ABC

Fargo - FX

South to Black Power (doc) - HBO / Max

FBI True - CBS



Wednesday, November 29

Streaming

Black Cake - Hulu

The Buccaneers - Apple TV+

The Santa Clauses - Disney+

Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

The Artful Dodger (series debut) - Disney+, Hulu

Pretty Hard Cases (final season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Shetland (season premiere) - BritBox

Slow Horses (season premiere) - Apple TV+

American Symphony (doc) - Netflix

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (docuseries debut) - Netflix



8 p.m.

Survivor - CBS

Sullivan's Crossing - The CW

The Challenge - MTV

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

91st Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center - NBC / Peacock

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox



9 p.m.

The Spencer Sisters - The CW

Sistas - BET

Fixer Upper: The Hotel - Magnolia / Discovery+

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

Expedition Unknown - Discovery Channel

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

Snake Oil - Fox

9:15 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Miami - Bravo



9:30 p.m.

The Amazing Race - CBS



10 p.m.

SurrealEstate - SYFY

Christmas at Graceland (special) - NBC / Peacock

$100,000 Pyramid - ABC



Thursday, November 30

Streaming

The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu

Frasier - Paramount+

Wicked City - AllBlk

Kingdom Business - BET+

Rap Sh!t - Max

Julia - Max

Obliterated (series debut) - Netflix

Paris in Love (season premiere) - Peacock

Bookie (series debut) - Max

Colin From Accounts (season finale) - Paramount+

Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix

Movies

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (movie) - Netflix

Family Switch (movie) - Netflix



8 p.m.

Son of a Critch - The CW

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (special series debut) - Food Network / Max

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

The Golden Bachelor (season finale) - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox



9 p.m.

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special - WE tv

All Star Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

Transplant - NBC

Lego Masters - FOX

10 p.m.

House of Villains - E!

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC



Friday, December 1

Streaming

Sweet Home (season premiere) - Netflix

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Apple TV+



Movies

My Norwegian Holiday - Hallmark

Shayda - In select theaters

Eileen - In select theaters

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (concert film) - In theaters

Candy Cane Lane - Amazon Prime Video

How to Ruin the Holidays - VOD

In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 (doc) - VOD

How the Gringo Stole Christmas - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Who We Become (doc) - Netflix

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Disney+

Teddy's Christmas - In theaters

Pianoforte (doc) - In theaters, VOD

Everyone Will Burn - In select theaters

Don't Suck - In theaters, Digital, VOD

The Shift - In select theaters

The Exorcist: Believer - Peacock

May December - Netflix



8 p.m.

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

Gold Rush - Discovery

Ready to Love: Make a Move - OWN

The Last Cowboy - CMT

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (season premiere) - Starz

The World According to Football (docuseries debut) - Showtime / Paramount+

The Wall - NBC



9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Shining Vale (season finale) - Starz

FBoy Island - The CW

Belle Collective - OWN

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv

Raid the Cage - CBS



Saturday, December 2

Streaming

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (60th anniversary special) - Disney+



8 p.m.

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Planet Earth III - BBC America / AMC+

Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler - Oxygen

A Not So Royal Christmas (movie) - Hallmark

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas (movie) - Lifetime

Thriller 40 (doc) - Showtime / Paramount+



9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Fatal Family Feuds (series debut) - Oxygen

A Christmas Serenade - OWN



10 p.m.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet - NatGeo Wild

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (host Emma Stone; musical guest Noah Kahan) - NBC



Sunday, December 3

Streaming

Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Paramount+



Check Local Listings

Annika - PBS

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on The Mystery Queen (series debut) - PBS



7 p.m.

Final Moments - Oxygen

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS



8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC / Max

Homestead Rescue - Discovery / Max

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown - Food Network / Max

Christmas With a Kiss (movie) - Hallmark

Mistletoe Match (movie) - Lifetime

Krapopolis - Fox



9 p.m.

Bob's Burgers - Fox

The Gilded Age - HBO / Max

Fellow Travelers - Showtime

Holiday Wars - Food Network / Max

Married to Medicine - Bravo

Chowchilla (doc) - CNN



9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

The Curse - Showtime

The Great Christmas Light Fight - ABC



11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO



11:30 p.m.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force - Adult Swim



*times are ET and subject to change

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.